Venterra Realty Named One Of The 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials™ By The Great Place to Work® Institute and Fortune

"We are honored to continue to receive recognitions from the Great Place to Work ® Institute, this time specifically geared to the millennial generation," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "Millennials represent over a third of the U.S. workforce and we are proud to have created a culture that not only attracts millennial employees but will hopefully encourage them to learn and grow with Venterra."

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. The Great Place to Work ranking is highly competitive. Using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback, companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any other individual employee aspect or role.

Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what millennials say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes survey feedback relative to each organization's size, workforce make up, and what's typical relative to their peers in the industry. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on an assessment of millennials' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they're consistently experienced.

"The Best Workplaces for Millennials™ treat their employees like people, not just employees," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "These companies foster caring and respect for one another, at every level of the organization. The result is millennial employees who say they look forward to coming to work and – as our research says – are 50 times more likely to stay a long time."

"This type of accolade would not be possible without a caring, dedicated workforce committed to our core values. A huge 'thank you' goes out to our team members for all that they do, day-in and day-out to make Venterra the welcoming, fulfilling, and inclusive work environment that it is. That is what has led Venterra to be named a 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials," said Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart. "We admire and are inspired by our leaders' dedication to creating an amazing employee experience for each individual on their team and our employees' passion for our unique company culture."

The 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials award represents Venterra'12th recognition from the Great Place to Work® Institute. Visit their Great Place to work company profile to find out more about their most recent survey results and to see their previous awards from the firm. Venterra is planning to make ongoing improvements to the experience of all their team members and using 2021 employee survey feedback and the conversations it spurs to continue to build a better Venterra.

Venterra Realty is a rapidly growing owner/operator of multifamily rental communities with approximately 65 properties and over 18,000 apartment units across major US cities. The company is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering an industry-leading customer experience. More than 35,000 people and 11,000 pets call Venterra "home". Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5.3 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

