VENTERRA REALTY NAMED ONE OF THE 2024 BEST PLACES TO WORK BY GLASSDOOR

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor has named Venterra one of the Best Places to Work for the fifth time based on company reviews provided by their current and former team members.

Best Places to Work 2024 Glassdoor

Unlike many other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year. The site provides insights for over 2.6 million companies, and hundreds of thousands of employers were eligible for this year's list, so it's particularly meaningful that Venterra was recognized among just fifty companies in its size category.

"Worklife is rapidly changing, and professionals are turning to Glassdoor to share their experiences about working for some of the most competitive employers in the world," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "The Best Places to Work award is a stark reminder of the power of Glassdoor, from arming professionals with career insights and real-time conversations about all things work and life, to providing employers with feedback to improve. Glassdoor has evolved to make sure that transparency isn't a fad, but rather, a foundational component in the future of work."

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO and key workplace attributes including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2024 are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 18, 2022 and October 16, 2023. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company list, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and received at least 30 ratings across each of Glassdoor's nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook).

The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here.

Venterra's top rated workplace factors on Glassdoor's five-point scale include Culture & Values (4.5), Diversity & Inclusion (4.4), Work-life Balance (4.3) and Career Opportunities (4.3), and their "Business Outlook" score is a remarkably high 85% compared to a 77% average of companies on the Top 100 list.

"We are truly honored to be recognized as one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work for a fifth time," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "At Venterra, our achievements are a direct result of the unwavering dedication and hard work of our team members. It is immensely gratifying to be acknowledged alongside an esteemed group of companies that share a commitment to fostering a great employee experience."

"The positive feedback that we see on reputation platforms like Glassdoor come as the result the genuine passion our team members bring to caring for those around them," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart. "We extend our gratitude to our exceptional colleagues for their ongoing efforts to ensure that Venterra's workplace not only earns acclaim from our residents, but also respected institutions like Glassdoor."

You can view previous Venterra recognitions from Glassdoor and others here. Explore Venterra's Glassdoor profile page to see company reviews from their team members, interview reviews from their candidates, and to learn more about their company culture.

About Venterra Realty

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages approximately 80+ communities and more than 24,000 apartment units across 19 major US cities that provide housing to over 45,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed approximately $9.0 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at more than $5.0 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

Venterra Realty Media Contact:

Allie Lewnes, [email protected]

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.

"Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.

SOURCE Venterra Realty