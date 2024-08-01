Venterra Realty Named One of the Best Workplaces in Texas for 7th Consecutive Year!

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty has been recognized by FORTUNE magazine & the Great Place To Work® Institute as one of the Best Workplaces™ in Texas for a 7th consecutive year, ranking #6 in their size category on the 2024 list.

Best Workplaces in Texas

In the last year, Great Place To Work® surveyed companies employing 8.2 million people in the U.S. and received 1.3 million survey responses. Nearly 95,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible to be considered for the Best Workplaces™ in Texas list. Eligible companies were required to be headquartered in the state, have at least ten U.S. team members, and to be Great Place To Work Certified™. To be selected, Venterra surpassed rigorous benchmarks and established itself as one of the best companies to work for in Texas. In 2023, 93% of Venterra Realty colleagues said it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"Venterra is passionate about fostering an inspiring and supportive atmosphere for our colleagues," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty. "Being recognized as a Best Place to Work in Texas for seven consecutive years is a direct reflection of our 'team-first' approach and our deeply ingrained culture of care."

"We're proud to nurture an environment where every colleague's voice matters, and growth is championed," said Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart. "This recognition is undoubtedly attributed to our incredible colleagues who consistently demonstrate genuine care for one another and our residents, creating a collaborative environment that is truly exceptional."

The Great Place To Work® survey enables team members to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organization's culture by responding to 60 statements on a five-point scale and answering two open-ended questions. List rankings are based on this feedback, which Great Place to Work® analyzes to determine the extent to which this experience is shared by the full workforce. Great Place To Work® measures the differences in survey responses across demographic groups and roles within each organization to assess both the quality and consistency of the employee experience. Statements are weighted according to their relevance in describing the most important aspects of an equitable workplace.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Texas," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. " These companies are determined to create the best work environment for their people, and in return, they are seeing stronger performance, faster innovation, and healthier growth. "

Venterra's unique culture has been honored by the Great Place To Work® Institute with a variety of awards in the past. Previous recognitions from the organization include overall Best Workplaces, Best Workplaces in Canada, Best Workplaces in Real Estate, and, most recently, Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness. View all of Venterra's previous awards from the Great Place To Work® Institute and learn more about their latest survey results from their U.S. company profile and Canadian company profile.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty develops, owns and manages approximately 85+ communities and more than 25,000 apartment units across 21 major US cities. Venterra provides housing to over 50,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed $9.5 Billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $5.5 Billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work® Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work® on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

CONTACT:

Allie Lewnes

[email protected]

SOURCE Venterra Realty