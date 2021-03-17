Venterra Realty Properties Ranked Top Rated In 2020 by ApartmentRatings.com

The annual ApartmentRatings.com award distinguishes the best apartment communities in the nation providing exceptional customer service. Only 5% of all U.S. properties listed on ApartmentRatings.com qualified for the award, making this a distinguished accomplishment for the Venterra portfolio.

New to the 2020 awards, ApartmentRatings.com evaluated communities based on the epIQ Index. The epIQ Index (short for "Experience & Performance Intelligence Quotient) provides a grade on a community's performance based on four variables: Renter's Ratings, Response Rate, Review Volume, and Reply Time. To be eligible for the award, communities must earn an epIQ Index grade of at least A- and have at least five new reviews submitted in the current award year.

"Resident satisfaction is a top priority for us. Receiving Top Rated recognition at such a large scale across our portfolio is not only reflective of how we conduct business and property management operations, but how our business is positively impacting the lives of those who call Venterra communities home," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "We thank our residents for always being open to providing productive feedback, as it allows for insight into what can be improved. We are pleased to see such positive reviews despite the challenges in this past year, and we look forward to continuing to deliver industry-leading experiences for our customers," added Andrew Stewart, Venterra Chairman.

The complete list of the 2020 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Award winners can viewed here: https://www.apartmentratings.com/2020topratedawards/.

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a rapidly growing owner/operator of multifamily rental communities with more than 60 properties across 11 major US cities. They are committed to improving the lives of their residents by delivering an industry-leading customer experience. More than 35,000 people and 11,000 pets call Venterra "home." Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

