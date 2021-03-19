Venterra Realty Ranked #1 On The 2021 Best Workplaces in Texas List By The Great Place to Work® Institute

The Best Workplaces in Texas rankings are based entirely upon survey feedback from nearly 73,000 employees in Texas. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experience of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization's size, workforce makeup, and what's typical in their industry and in Texas. The remaining 15 percent is based on an assessment of all employees' daily experiences of innovation , the company's values , and the effectiveness of their leaders , to ensure they're consistently experienced. By partnering with Great Place to Work for our Employee Survey and having a sufficient number of Texas employees respond, Venterra was able to compete for this award while receiving feedback showing that 95% of employees say that Venterra is a great workplace.

"An award of this magnitude is the result of our team members' ongoing commitment to excellence and Venterra's core values," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "Having received this recognition from the Great Place to Work® Institute is an honor and a testament to our amazing people. Although the award is Texas-based, the recognition is a shared one for Venterra, given that the success of the organization relies on the support of teams across our portfolio."

"We're truly grateful for the contributions from our team members in creating a company culture worthy of recognition from respected institutes like Great Place to Work®," added, Andrew Stewart, Venterra Chairman. "We would like to thank our teams for sharing feedback that led to the recognition and our leaders for creating the type of environment where our employees are excited about coming into work to learn, grow, and make a difference in the lives of others."

The Best Workplaces in Texas is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Texas™," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "These companies stand out because they are built on foundations of trust. Their leaders can expect excellent business results because their great employee experience is one of the best in the state. And not just for the C-suite, but for every demographic and every level of the organization."

Venterra Realty has been recognized by the Great Place to Work® Institute for additional awards including 100 Best Medium Workplaces for the past five years, the Best Workplaces for Women, and the Best Workplaces for Diversity.

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a rapidly growing owner/operator of multifamily rental communities with more than 60 properties across 11 major US cities. They are committed to improving the lives of their residents by delivering an industry-leading customer experience. More than 35,000 people and 11,000 pets call Venterra "home." Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

