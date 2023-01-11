DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ventilation System Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ventilation system market.

This report focuses on ventilation system market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the ventilation system market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global ventilation system market is expected to grow from $26.11 billion in 2021 to $28.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The ventilation system market is expected to grow to $39.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



Major players in the ventilation system market are UAB KOMFOVENT, CaptiveAire Systems, Greenheck Fan Corporation, SandP UK Ventilation Systems Ltd., Twin City Fan and Blower, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions, CENTROTEC SE, Daikin Industries Ltd., Zehnderamerica, Trane Technologies Inc., Carrier Global, and Midea Group Co. Ltd.



The ventilation system market consists of sales of ventilation system solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to control indoor air quality by diluting and displacing indoor pollutants.

A ventilation system is defined as a system in which clean outdoor air is intentionally delivered to an indoor space and stale air is removed. This may be accomplished by either mechanical or natural processes. This system is also used to control indoor humidity, temperature, and air motion to improve thermal satisfaction and comfort with other aspects of the indoor environment.



The main types of ventilation systems are axial and centrifugal fans; heat recovery systems; and other products. The wall-mount type segment is designed to be installed anywhere on a wall surface, but these are generally found in the middle of an area. The wall-mount type unit is built with features that allow it to rotate and direct airflow where the user needs it.

This makes these especially good for delivering air conditioning in an indoor space. The numerous different types include wall-mount type, ceiling-mount type, and cabinet-mount type, which are used in residential and non-residential applications.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ventilation system market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this ventilation system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growing preference for a changing climate is expected to propel the growth of the ventilation system market. Due to rising temperatures globally and unpredictable climatic conditions, climate change can impact situations indoors by deteriorating existing indoor air quality issues and creating new ones. Some regions are implementing aeration systems to improve air quality and maintain the indoor climate.

Climate change is also increasing the regularity and strictness of some dangerous weather events, such as extreme precipitation, flooding, and storms, which can result in harm to buildings and allow water or moisture to enter indoors.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the ventilation system market. The global ventilation system market contains a large number of prominent manufacturers that are currently focusing on the development and marketing of novel devices to cater to the high demand and to gain a competitive edge.

For instance, in April 2021, Greenheck, a US-based manufacturer of air movement, conditioning, and control equipment, introduced a new model, RV-10, the latest addition to its line of rooftop ventilation equipment for both partial recirculation and 100% outside air systems. Model RV-10 also includes an inverter compressor that delivers accurate temperature and moisture control at lower sound levels and improves energy savings by perfecting part-cargo effectiveness.



The countries covered in the ventilation system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

