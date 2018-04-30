Ventilator Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Ventilator Market By Product, Mobility, Interface, Age Group, Mode, End User - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global ventilators market is expected to reach USD 2,636.2 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.
Increasing incidence & prevalence of pulmonary disorders with changing lifestyles, rising tobacco smokers, and growing pollution level with urbanization; rising geriatric population; and increasing incidence of premature births are majorly driving the global ventilators market. However, complications associated with the use of mechanical ventilators restrict the growth of the market to some extent.
In addition, the report further gives an extensive outlook on various segments of the market. The ventilators market studied in this report is majorly segmented by product type, interface, age group, mobility, mode, and end user. The report in detail talks about each of these segment and sub-segment with the specific focus on dynamics, trends impacting the growth of these markets, regional opportunities, key players, technological investments, end user preferences, and future prospects.
The report also includes the competitive landscape based on extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 3 years (2015-2017).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Ecosystem
1.2. Currency And Limitations
1.2.1. Currency
1.2.2. Limitations
1.3. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Secondary Research
2.1.2. Primary Research
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Drivers
4.2.1. Increasing Number of Intensive Care Units (ICU) and ICU Beds
4.2.2. Rising incidence & Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases
4.2.2.1. Rising Number of Tobacco Smokers
4.2.2.2. Urbanization and Growing Pollution Levels
4.2.3. Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population
4.2.4. Increasing Incidence of Preterm Births
4.3. Restraint
4.3.1. Complications Associated with the Use of Mechanical Ventilators
4.4. Opportunities
4.4.1. Growing Demand for Home Care Therapeutic Devices
4.4.2. Emerging Countries in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America
4.5. Challenges
4.5.1. Harmful Effects on Neonates
4.6. Market Share Analysis, by Key Players
5. Ventilators Market, By Product
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Ventilators/Instrument
5.3. Ventilator Accessories/Consumables
5.3.1. Ventilator Catheters
5.3.2. Endotracheal Tubes
5.3.3. Ventilator Masks
5.3.4. Others
6. Ventilators Market, By Interface
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Invasive Ventilators
6.3. Non-Invasive Ventilators
7. Ventilators Market, By Age Group
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Adult & Pediatric
7.3. Neonatal & Infant
8. Ventilators Market, By Mobility
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Intensive Care Ventilators
8.3. Portable Ventilators
9. Ventilators Market, By Mode
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Volume Mode
9.3. Pressure Mode
9.4. Dual Mode/Combined Mode
9.5. Others
10. Ventilators Market, By End-User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Hospitals & Clinics
10.3. Home Care
10.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
10.5. Others
11. Ventilators Market, By Geography
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. New Product Launches
12.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3. Agreements, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures
12.4. Approvals
13. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)
13.1. Hamilton Medical AG
13.2. Becton Dickinson and Company
13.3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
13.4. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.
13.5. Draegerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa
13.6. GE Healthcare
13.7. Medtronic Plc
13.8. Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. Kg
13.9. Resmed Inc.
13.10. Smith Group Plc.
13.11. Zoll Medical Corporation
13.12. Schiller AG
