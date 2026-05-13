Vention Announces Third Annual International Invention Day 2026 and Expands Flagship In:Vention Incubator Contest

Applications open May 15 for startups, mid-size, and enterprise companies to compete for $150K in custom software development services

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vention, a leading global provider of software engineering and AI services, today announced the return of International Invention Day on May 16, alongside the launch of its expanded innovation contest, now rebranded as the In:Vention Incubator and Transformation Lab.

Now in its third year, International Invention Day celebrates creativity, courageous thinking, and the builders, innovators, and forward-thinkers shaping the future of technology, and our futures.

2026 International Invention Day

"International Invention Day reflects the same spirit of innovation that guides Vention year-round," said Sergei Kovalenko, CEO and co-founder of Vention. "We believe the best inventions happen when bold ideas meet strong execution. Those breakthroughs don't happen in isolation, but through partnership with the right technical expertise."

In:Vention Incubator and Transformation Lab: Applications open on Friday, May 15

The newly renamed In:Vention Incubator and Transformation Lab builds on the success of previous years while expanding its scope to support companies at varying stages of product maturity — from prototype to market-ready solutions. As part of this initiative, Vention is opening applications for its flagship contest, inviting companies across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and — for the first time — Canada to apply.

Marc Karasu, CMO at Vention, shared, "With the expansion of this program, we're opening the door to more companies at different stages of growth, from emerging startups to established enterprises, giving them peace of mind to move faster and launch transformative ideas."

The program's evolution reflects a broader ambition: supporting not only early-stage startups, but also mid-size and enterprise organizations looking to accelerate digital transformation and bring new products to market. By introducing the new Transformation Lab component, Vention aims to meet growing demand from companies seeking not just incubation, but full-scale transformation support.

One winning company will receive:

Up to three months of custom software development services

A total prize value of approximately $150,000 USD (or the equivalent in EUR/GBP/CAD) in software development support

A dedicated program designed to help organizations accelerate product development, validate and scale innovative ideas, and navigate complex technical and business challenges

"Since its inception, International Invention Day has become a cornerstone of Vention's mission to support visionary companies and foster meaningful innovation across industries," said Sydney Alcaraz, director of communications at Vention. "Our 2025 winner, AngelQ — the company bringing the safest AI-assisted search solution designed specifically for children — is a fantastic example of that mission in action."

Entries will be evaluated by a panel of Vention leaders based on criteria including readiness, innovation, feasibility, and clarity of vision. To apply, review contest rules, and learn more, visit www.internationalinventionday.com

About Vention

Vention is a global software engineering and AI services company helping technology leaders build, scale, and modernize mission-critical products. For over 20 years, Fortune 500 enterprises, high-growth innovators, and ambitious startups have trusted Vention to deliver high-performing software with measurable business impact. Headquartered in New York, Vention provides on-demand access to elite engineering talent across AI/ML, application development, cloud, data analytics, DevOps, IoT, mobile, and web, with human oversight and quality assurance built into every stage of delivery.

From first line of code to production, Vention engineers peace of mind.

Learn more at ventionteams.com.

SOURCE Vention Solutions Inc.