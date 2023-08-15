Vention Ranked on Inc. 5000's List for Sixth Consecutive Year

Vention

15 Aug, 2023

With a three-year revenue growth of 119 percent, Vention made the 2023 list at No. 3,965

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vention, the premier global leader in custom software development services, made the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. As a six-time honoree, Vention is now part of the exclusive five percent of companies that have reached this multi-year recognition. 

The Inc. 5000's prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. 

Sergei Kovalenko, CEO and co-founder at Vention, said, "The Inc. 5000 recognition is a tribute to our powerhouse engineers who work tirelessly to help clients innovate faster and scale operations to new heights. This accolade reflects our team's ambition and dedication, transforming us from a small engineer-founded operation to the global enterprise we are today."

Since its global rebrand earlier this year, Vention has already expanded its North American presence with its Mexico City engineering development hub, gained recognition in the Financial Times Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies list for the third consecutive year, and added partnerships with Arc and Croquet.

Innovative companies partner with Vention for the tech expertise to reach new heights and outpace the competition. Learn more about Vention and its award-winning solutions at www.ventionteams.com, and follow across social for access to top tech insights via LinkedInTwitterYouTubeFacebook, and Instagram.

About Vention
Vention is the premier global leader in software engineering, synonymous with technology designed for scale and the common denominator behind the world's most successful tech-empowered enterprises, industry innovators, and startups. Headquartered in New York with 20+ offices, Vention provides access to 3,000+ engineers worldwide and equips technology leaders with the top engineering talent from the world's most respected tech hubs. Our teams sync with clients' in-house engineers to advise and execute their product vision to accelerate their roadmap, innovate faster and more efficiently, and ultimately scale their operations to new heights.

