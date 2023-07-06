Vention remains committed to building a secure platform

News provided by

Vention

06 Jul, 2023, 04:00 ET

MONTREAL, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vention, the company behind the cloud-based Manufacturing Automation Platform (MAP), proudly received the ISO 27001 certification. This internationally recognized certification validates Vention's dedication to maintaining the highest information security management standards. 

Continue Reading
Vention's ISO 27001 certification (CNW Group/Vention)
Vention's ISO 27001 certification (CNW Group/Vention)

ISO 27001 certification signifies that Vention has successfully met the rigorous requirements outlined by the International Organization for Standardization for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving its Information Security Management System (ISMS). By adhering to this standard, Vention ensures the security of its platform across all its processes and resources.

"At Vention, we understand the importance of addressing blindspots in security to maintain system integrity," said Parker Smith, Director of Cybersecurity at Vention. "Achieving ISO 27001 certification validates our commitment to external assessment and regular review processes, ensuring the highest standards of data protection for our clients.

Throughout the development and maintenance of its Information Security Management System, Vention prioritized creating, testing, and implementing a robust system to ensure consistent protection and security of the platform. This encompasses all Vention processes and resources used to create, deliver, and maintain the Vention Manufacturing Automation Platform. This includes MachineScope, MachineBuilder, MachineLogic, MachineCloud, MachinePortal, and MachineApps.

About Vention

Vention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days through a democratized user experience. Vention's digital manufacturing automation platform allows clients to design, automate, order, and deploy automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Berlin and Boston, Vention's 360 employees serve 3,000+ customers on five continents and across 25 manufacturing industries.

Over the years, the company has been awarded many business and industry recognitions. In 2022, the company was awarded the prestigious Deloitte 2022 Technology Fast 50m, Report on Business Canada's top growing company, and Best Work Place (for professional development).

For more information, visit vention.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

*MachineMotion, MachineLogic, MachineCloud, and Vention are trademarks of Vention Inc.

Media Contact: 
Sophie Ducharme
[email protected]
1 800 940-3617

SOURCE Vention

Also from this source

Vention Opens its Cloud Platform to Python Programmers

Vention Shines in a Strong Start to 2023 for its Award-Winning Software Development Services

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.