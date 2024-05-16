Vention Solutions Unveils the Inaugural International Invention Day on May 16

This global holiday marks the launch of the annual In:Vention Incubator for startups

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vention Solutions, a leading provider of custom software development services, proudly announces the first-ever International Invention Day. This new global event aims to honor human ingenuity and creativity while fostering a culture of innovation.

Vention Solutions launches 'In:Vention Incubator,' offering $150K in free custom software services for startups, with submissions open from May 16 to June 28.

International Invention Day encourages individuals and organizations worldwide to participate by sharing their greatest inventions on social media using the hashtag #InventionDay. Whether it's a groundbreaking technological advancement, a life-changing product, or a creative solution to a common problem, Vention invites industry disruptors, visionaries, and thought leaders to celebrate the spirit of invention.

In:Vention Incubator for startups

To further support aspiring innovators and entrepreneurs, Vention Solutions is launching the "In:Vention Incubator" program. This initiative invites startups to submit their business ideas for a chance to secure three months of free custom software development services. Valued at $150K USD, the engineering team and services provided are equivalent to in-house software engineering support. The In:Vention Incubator aims to empower startups by providing them with the technical expertise and resources to turn their ideas into reality.

"After 20 years of partnering with startups — from MVP and seed stage to mature Series A and beyond — and now supporting tech-empowered enterprises and Fortune 500s, we're proud to announce the launch of International Invention Day and the In:Vention Incubator program," said Sergei Kovalenko, CEO and co-founder of Vention. "At Vention, we believe in the power of innovation to drive positive change and shape the future. Through this initiative, we hope to inspire creativity, foster collaboration, and support the next generation of inventors and entrepreneurs."

For more information and submission guidelines for International Invention Day and the In:Vention Incubator program, visit https://internationalinventionday.com.

About International Invention Day

International Invention Day, celebrated annually on May 16, honors human creativity and ingenuity by showcasing groundbreaking innovations that shape our world. From life-changing technologies to revolutionary concepts, this global observance recognizes inventors and their contributions to progress and problem-solving across diverse fields. It's a day to acknowledge the power of ideas and the relentless pursuit of solutions that improve lives and inspire future generations. Learn how to get involved in the celebration at https://internationalinventionday.com.

About Vention Solutions

Vention Solutions is a premier global leader in software engineering, synonymous with technology designed for scale and the common denominator behind the world's most successful tech-empowered enterprises and Fortune 500 companies, industry innovators, and startups. Headquartered in New York, Vention provides access to 3,000+ engineers worldwide across its 20+ global offices. Vention's developers bring extensive experience in AI/ML, application development, cloud, data analytics, DevOps, IoT, mobile, and web to deliver high-ROI and -performing products.

For over 20 years, Vention has equipped business leaders with the top engineering talent from the world's most respected tech hubs to build and scale their operations to new heights; and peace of mind to decision-makers as a partner-of-choice. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X/Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Vention Solutions Inc.