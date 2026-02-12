Ventra Health Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection

HITRUST Certification validates that Ventra is meeting rigorous cybersecurity and data protection standards through independent assessment and assurance

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventra Health ("Ventra"), a leading business solutions provider for facility-based physicians, announced today that its Revenue Cycle Management platform has earned certified status from HITRUST for cybersecurity and information protection.

The HITRUST Certification demonstrates that Ventra has met requirements defined by leading cybersecurity and regulatory frameworks, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively.

Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST's Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP.

"As cybersecurity expectations rise, our stakeholders expect credible, validated assurance," said Steven Huddleston, CEO of Ventra. "Achieving HITRUST Certification reinforces our ongoing commitment to protecting data, managing risk, and maintaining the trust of our clients and their patients."

"Earning HITRUST Certification demonstrates Ventra's commitment to managing information risk and protecting sensitive data through a rigorous, proven assurance process," said Gregory Webb, CEO of HITRUST. "This achievement reflects the organization's proactive approach to cybersecurity and trust."

About Ventra Health

Ventra is a leading business solutions provider for facility-based physicians practicing anesthesia, emergency medicine, hospital medicine, pathology, and radiology. Focused on Revenue Cycle Management, Ventra partners with private practices, hospitals, health systems, and ambulatory surgery centers to deliver transparent and data-driven solutions that solve the most complex revenue and reimbursement issues, enabling clinicians to focus on providing outstanding care to their patients and communities. Follow Ventra on LinkedIn.

