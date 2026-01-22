Ventra Health Launches vCision™ Revenue Intelligence Platform, Turning Revenue Cycle Data into Competitive Advantage for Providers

Platform enables providers to improve first-pass payment rates by 19%, reduce initial denial rates by 26%, and accelerate millions in delayed reimbursement through nine AI-powered revenue intelligence solutions

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventra Health ("Ventra"), a leading business solutions provider for facility-based physicians, announced today that it has launched a transformative revenue intelligence platform powered by AI and automation. The new platform, vCision, leverages advanced Agentic AI technology and adaptive models to identify and target opportunities for improvement in the revenue cycle. Ventra has partnered with CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology services driving digital and AI excellence, to accelerate the development and deployment of its platform. Ventra's AI platform also includes the launch of a new Global Capability Center focused on engineering, data, and platform delivery to integrate Agentic AI solutions across its entire business portfolio.

vCision will allow Ventra's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) experts to improve claim processing accuracy, reduce preventable denials, anticipate and adapt to changing payer behavior, and maximize reimbursement for its clients, including private practices, hospitals, health systems, and ambulatory surgery centers. The platform will harness the ability to deliver real-time education and training to its broad workforce and unleash more robust enterprise data and analytic capabilities within the vSight platform launched in late 2023.

Steven Huddleston, CEO of Ventra, said, "With vCision, we are accelerating our AI focus to launch a series of proprietary, high-value revenue intelligence solutions to stay ahead of rapidly shifting guidelines and reimbursement requirements that will ultimately impact client bottom lines and competitive positioning. As an integral part of the white-glove service delivery model we offer to Ventra clients, these solutions will empower our RCM experts to make smarter and faster decisions that will drive concrete outcomes."

The platform leverages curated, high-precision data obtained from Ventra's powerful vSight enterprise data and analytics tool. vCision AI solutions are rigorously monitored and optimized by Ventra's RCM experts to deliver transparent, core service metrics and measurable outcomes to clients.

vCision includes nine revenue intelligence solutions designed to accelerate collections, increase reimbursement and enhance quality.

Rajan Kohli, CEO of CitiusTech, commented, "We are excited to work with Ventra to accelerate their AI platform with scalable and secure technology. By combining Ventra's deep revenue cycle expertise with CitiusTech's healthcare engineering, Gen AI and Agentic AI capabilities, we aim to deliver business intelligence solutions that are both actionable and operationally embedded. This collaboration is focused on improving financial predictability, reducing revenue leakage, and helping providers operate with greater confidence."

Ventra is a portfolio company of Varsity Healthcare Partners, a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm.

About Ventra Health

Ventra is a leading business solutions provider for facility-based physicians practicing anesthesia, emergency medicine, hospital medicine, pathology, and radiology. Focused on Revenue Cycle Management, Ventra partners with private practices, hospitals, health systems, and ambulatory surgery centers to deliver transparent and data-driven solutions that solve the most complex revenue and reimbursement issues, enabling clinicians to focus on providing outstanding care to their patients and communities. Follow Ventra on LinkedIn.

About CitiusTech

CitiusTech is a global technology services, consulting, and business solutions enterprise 100% focused on the healthcare and life sciences industry. We enable 140+ enterprises to build a human-first ecosystem that is efficient, effective, and equitable. Leveraging deep domain expertise and next-generation technologies including AI, Cloud, Data, and Intelligent Automation, we assist our clients to realize their vision, accelerate transformation, and achieve business outcomes. With 7,700+ healthcare technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers digital innovation, business transformation, and industry-wide convergence through next-generation technologies, solutions, and products. Follow CitiusTech on X or LinkedIn.

