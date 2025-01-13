Ventra Health Appoints Sarah Herzog President of Radiology as ADVOCATE RCM Integration is Completed

Former ADVOCATE RCM Head of Operations to Lead Radiology Business Unit Focused on Optimizing Performance and Maximizing Revenue for Facility-Based Radiologists

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventra Health ("Ventra"), a leading business solutions provider for facility-based physicians, announced today that it has named Sarah Herzog as President of its Radiology business unit. Ventra is one of the nation's largest, most sophisticated technology-enabled providers of end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services, offering clients access to industry-leading technology, data and analytics, provider education, and payer strategy and contracting.

Ventra Health and ADVOCATE RCM combined forces in 2024, and ADVOCATE RCM has operated as a division of Ventra since then. Ms. Herzog, a 19-year ADVOCATE RCM veteran, will be responsible for ensuring that Ventra's radiology physician providers benefit from the firm's commitment to innovation, data and analytics, and white-glove support.

Steven Huddleston, CEO of Ventra, said, "We are delighted to recognize Sarah for her experience, skills, and accomplishments. With her unique knowledge of physician and payer operations and intricate understanding of the challenges facing radiology practitioners, she is a proven leader and will make a difference to our radiology clients."

During her career, Ms. Herzog held a variety of roles at ADVOCATE RCM, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Operations. She holds a bachelor's degree from Ohio University and is a member of both the Radiology Business Management Association and the Healthcare Business Management Association.

Ms. Herzog commented, "ADVOCATE RCM has found a home with Ventra. Over the last year, our Client Success team has put in place a multi-layer engagement structure that offers clients several touchpoints with our experts. We have also improved our performance surveillance skills to proactively identify potential issues, upgraded our payer strategy and contracting capabilities, and invested in data analytics to help clients better negotiate and navigate market forces. I am eager to build on those successes in my new role to ensure that our clients continue to receive the expertise and technology they have come to depend on as they scale their practices and focus on patient care."

Mr. Huddleston added, "Sarah's focus on accountability and transparency will elevate Ventra's already robust radiology business as we remain committed to improving the performance of facility-based physician services by investing in talented people, data & analytics, and high-touch, white-glove support."

Ventra is a portfolio company of Varsity Healthcare Partners, a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm.

Ventra is a leading business solutions provider for facility-based physicians practicing anesthesia, emergency medicine, hospital medicine, pathology, and radiology. Focused on Revenue Cycle Management, Ventra partners with private practices, hospitals, health systems, and ambulatory surgery centers to deliver transparent and data-driven solutions that solve the most complex revenue and reimbursement issues, enabling clinicians to focus on providing outstanding care to their patients and communities.

