Ventra Health Expands Services Through ArcMed Acquisition

DALLAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventra Health, the leading business solutions provider for hospital-based clinicians, announced today the acquisition of ArcMed, an India-based billing and automation services organization. This acquisition will strengthen Ventra Health's service performance and quality, optimize operational efficiencies, and provide added scale for automation and growth.

"Based on client feedback, we are transforming our client success and service delivery approach and moving several non-client-facing functions to a more cost-effective model," said Ventra Health CEO Steven Huddleston. "This enables us to make greater investments in client-facing areas, such as client success, data and analytics, provider education, quality, and compliance."

With the ArcMed acquisition, Ventra Health is making a strategic shift toward controlling processes, systems, and structures that will lead to highly predictable outcomes and consistent quality.

"We are delighted to be part of the Ventra Health family," said Maya Mohan, ArcMed CEO. "I am confident our work together will yield the automated solutions and financial performance essential for the long-term success of Ventra Health's clients."

Ventra Health's new operating model, predictive analytics platform, and intelligent process automation will enable the organization to deliver market-leading results consistently and help clients navigate payer and regulatory complexities.

"Ventra Health's mission is to solve our clients' business challenges enabling them to focus on optimal patient care," Huddleston said. "The acquisition of ArcMed allows us to expand our global captive service delivery model and execute on our objectives while strengthening our foundation of trusted expert guidance, economies of scale, and best-in-class technology."

