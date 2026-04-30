Ventric Health Appoints Dr. Javed Butler and Dr. Biykem Bozkurt to Clinical Advisory Board to Scale Clinical and Commercial Adoption of the Vivio® System

PASADENA, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventric Health, maker of the Vivio® System, the only FDA-cleared non-invasive device for measuring elevated left ventricular end-diastolic pressure, today announced the appointment of two renowned cardiologists Javed Butler, MD, MPH, MBA and Biykem Bozkurt, MD, PhD, FHFSA, FACC, FAHA, FESC to its Clinical Advisory Board. These strategic appointments reinforce Ventric Health's commitment to clinical excellence as the company scales the commercial expansion of its flagship Vivio® System.

Additions to Ventric Health Clinical Advisory Board

As leaders in the field of cardiovascular medicine, Dr. Butler and Dr. Bozkurt bring decades of experience in diagnosing, treating and managing complex heart failure. Their clinical insights will be pivotal in refining the Vivio System's role as the first and only non-invasive solution for definitively measuring left ventricular end diastolic pressure (LVEDP) within primary care and other outpatient healthcare environments.

"Welcoming two such distinguished cardiologists as advisors to our team is a testament to the clinical impact of the Vivio System," said Sean Brady, CEO at Ventric Health. "Their deep understanding of the patient journey and the limitations of traditional diagnostic tools will be invaluable. They will help us ensure that Vivio not only meets the highest clinical standards but also seamlessly integrates into modern primary care and cardiology workflows to close the gap in heart failure detection and treatment."

About the New Appointees

Javed Butler, MD, MPH, MBA. President of the Baylor Scott and White Research Institute and Senior Vice President at Baylor Scott & White Health. Dr. Butler is also a Distinguished Professor of Medicine at the University of Mississippi and serves as the Maxwell A. and Gayle H. Clampitt Endowed chair, as well as a fellow of the Heart Failure Society of America, European Society of Cardiology, American College of Cardiology and American Heart Associations. He has authored over 1,500 peer-reviewed publications and serves on the editorial boards of several leading cardiovascular journals.

Biykem Bozkurt, MD, PhD, FHFSA, FACC, FAHA, FESC. Editor-in Chief of JACC Journals: Heart Failure. Dr. Bozkurt serves as the Mary and Gordon Cain Chair and professor of medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, as well as director of the Winters Center for Heart Failure Research, associate director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute, associate provost of faculty affairs, senior associate dean for faculty development and vice-chair of Medicine at Baylor. Dr. Bozkurt is a past president of the Heart Failure Society of America.

Dr. Butler and Dr. Bozkurt join current advisors Dr. KellyAnn Light-McGroary, MD, MHCDS, FACC, a heart failure and transplant cardiologist at University of Iowa Health Care; Dr. John Spertus, MD, MPH, FACC, a nationally recognized heart failure expert and Clinical Director of Outcomes Research at Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute; and Erik Abel PharmD, a clinical pharmacist with expertise in cardiac pharmacology.

The Ventric Health Clinical Advisory Board unites leading experts to ensure that the company's solutions remain aligned with real-world care pathways. The Vivio System is currently being utilized by physicians and medical groups to identify heart failure earlier, leading to improved patient outcomes and significant cost savings.

About the Vivio® System

The Vivio System measures LVEDP non-invasively using a physics-based analysis of cardiac pressure and volume waveforms. The test completes in under five minutes at the point of care — no imaging, no referral, no invasive procedures. It pairs objective physiologic data with the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ-12) for a complete clinical picture.

Published evidence includes a 2025 multicenter JAHA validation study, a 2025 HFSA abstract on pre-symptomatic Stage A detection, and a JACC Advances study on primary care screening.

About Ventric Health

Ventric Health is a medical device company dedicated to earlier heart failure detection at the point of care. The Vivio® System is trusted by leading health systems, Medicare ACOs, and primary care organizations across the United States. Headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Vivio® is only available in the U.S.

SOURCE Ventric Health