Ventris Announces Launch of Next Generation Biologic, Allocell® AF

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventris Medical, a privately held orthobiologics company focused on design, development and commercialization of allografts and synthetic products for improving patient outcomes in Spinal Procedures and Wound Care, today announced the first use of its product Allocell® AF, a next generation osteoinductive fiber allograft. The first implantation of Allocell AF was performed by Dr. Rishi Wadhwa at Specialists Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana for a spinal fusion procedure.

Allocell AF represents a new class of allograft engineered for enhanced intra-operative handling and increased biologic responsiveness at the defect site. Allocell AF is designed with broad, augmented bone fibers that maximize the surface area, allowing the fibers to better fill the defect site. Each lot of Allocell AF undergoes an in vivo rat osteoinductive (OI) potential testing, which is the gold standard in verifying osteoinductivity of the demineralized allograft. Allocell AF offers osteoinductive and osteoconductive entangled fibers that creates cellular highways for easier cell attachment and proliferation.

"Allocell AF was easier to hydrate than the other grafts I have used in my practice and its handling characteristics made it very easy for me to tightly pack titanium interbody cages without being concerned about graft migration," said Dr. Wadhwa. "The excellent hydration, handling, consistency and structural characteristics of Allocell AF give me the confidence that I will obtain successful patient outcomes."

"The Allocell AF fiber technology is the latest addition to the Allocell family that was introduced to the market in 2019. We are very pleased to add Allocell AF, with its proprietary fiber architecture, to our premium line of orthobiologics focused on spine and orthopedic fusion procedures," said Russell Cook, CEO of Ventris Medical. "The rapid hydration combined with lot testing for osteoinductive potential solves the two most basic needs for the operating surgeon – handling and efficacy."

About Ventris Medical

Ventris Medical was founded in 2017 to develop innovative proprietary platforms for a broad range of spinal and orthopedic fusion as well as wound care procedures. Ventris Medical currently has comprehensive portfolio of products to address the procedural needs of general, plastic, vascular, orthopedic and spine surgeons. Looking forward, we are actively developing our pipeline of products in a continued effort to solve surgical needs, enhance surgeon customer experience and obtain improved outcomes. The introduction of Allocell® AF is another step in our attainment of that goal. For additional information on Ventris, please visit our website at www.ventrismedical.com

SOURCE Ventris Medical

Related Links

https://www.ventrismedical.com

