Ventris Medical Addresses Unmet Surgical Needs with New Connext Surgical Matrix

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In addressing critical unmet needs in post-surgical wound care, Ventris Medical announced today the award of a 510k clearance by the FDA for its advanced Connext Surgical Matrix, a precisely engineered collagen wound dressing designed to significantly improve the wound healing environment and help mitigate common complications. This innovative offering aims to optimize patient recovery through comprehensive support of the wound healing cascade, which can reduce the incidence of infection, seromas, hematomas, and drainage following surgical procedures.

Connext Surgical Matrix

Advanced Design for Enhanced Surgical Outcomes

"The introduction of our new Connext Surgical Matrix is a direct response to critical unmet needs within the medical community," said Russell Cook, CEO of Ventris Medical, "Connext offers a significant leap forward in patient care by intentionally targeting the biology of the surgical wound environment, which supports normal healing processes. The new design is intended to minimize common postoperative complications such as infection, seromas, hematomas, and drainage."

The Ventris Medical Connext Surgical Matrix distinguishes itself through a unique combination of advanced material science and application innovation. Sourced from bovine achilles tendon, the highly purified Type 1 collagen used in the Connext Surgical Matrix leverages robust biological properties known to support tissue regeneration and repair. This specific collagen source directly contributes to the natural healing processes within the wound bed, fostering an optimal environment for normal re-epithelialization.

Its advanced processing and formulation features a uniform particle size, a carefully maintained pH, and low endotoxin levels, all crucial attributes that make it amenable for use in any spinal fusion procedure. The particle size and low pH allows rapid, uniform absorption of wound exudates, while the low endotoxin level ensures its suitability and safety for use in highly sensitive surgical environments, offering clinicians a reliable option where material compatibility and patient safety are paramount. This meticulous design can minimize inflammatory responses, paving the way for more predictable and enduring healing outcomes.

Furthermore, its easy application is facilitated by a proprietary bellow spray system, allowing for precise and consistent deployment across even the most challenging wound bed anatomies. This streamlined delivery method is designed to optimize surgical workflow, ensuring uniform coverage and maximizing the therapeutic potential of the Matrix for comprehensive wound support and complication management.

The launch of this advanced Connext Surgical Matrix underscores Ventris Medical's dedication to developing cutting-edge medical solutions that directly address the challenges faced by clinicians and patients. By focusing on superior ease of use, healing support, and complication management, Ventris Medical continues its mission to improve patient outcomes and elevate standards in surgical care across a range of specialties.

For healthcare professionals seeking to learn more about the Ventris Medical Connext Surgical Matrix and its potential applications, please visit ventrismedical.com.

SOURCE Ventris Medical