Ventura Yachts Renews Partnership with YachtWorld, Connecting Premium Brands with a Global Audience

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YachtWorld today announced the renewal of its partnership with Ventura Yachts, the European-based motorboat and superyacht specialist and authorised dealer for prestigious brands including Riva, Pershing, Itama, and Ferretti Yachts in the United Kingdom and Spain.

With more than 30 years' experience and five offices across Europe, Ventura Yachts has built its reputation on long-standing client relationships, personalised service, and careful brand representation. As both a leading brokerage and new boat distributor, Ventura Yachts operates in a segment where credibility, discretion, and professional standards are paramount.

The renewed collaboration reflects Ventura Yacht's continued confidence in YachtWorld as a trusted marketplace where high-quality inventory is presented in a secure, professionally managed environment. As part of its membership, Ventura Yachts is recognised as a Verified company, reassuring clients that they are engaging with an established and reputable dealership – an important assurance in today's digital landscape.

YachtWorld's recently redesigned shopping experience further strengthens this alignment. Developed specifically for the global yachting audience, the updated platform offers a refined and intuitive environment tailored to premium brands and sophisticated buyers. The result is a presentation that mirrors the heritage and craftsmanship of the yachts, and the professionalism of the experts behind them, while reinforcing the importance of trust and transparency.

The partnership also supports Ventura Yacht's role as an authorised distributor for new yachts from the Ferretti Group. According to an independent Info-Link study, a significant majority of new boat buyers begin their research on Boats Group marketplaces, underscoring YachtWorld's influence in connecting shipyards and dealers with engaged, in-market audiences.

"For us, alignment and inbound leads are essential," said Kristofer Westermark, Sales Director at Ventura Yachts. "We represent some of the most respected shipyards in the industry, and it is important that our digital presence reflects this same level of professionalism and credibility. YachtWorld provides a trusted environment where our clients feel confident, and where both our new and brokerage yachts are presented to a serious, international audience."

"Ventura's continued partnership is built on shared standards," added Andreas Madsen, Chief Revenue Officer at YachtWorld. "Trust, professional verification, and thoughtful presentation are central to our marketplace. We are proud to support Ventura Yachts in connecting their portfolio to a bespoke audience across Europe and beyond."

Together, YachtWorld and Ventura Yachts continue a relationship grounded in confidence, reputation, and a shared commitment to excellence in the Mediterranean and international yachting markets.

About YachtWorld

YachtWorld is the largest online marketplace for buying and selling yachts, connecting millions of buyers with a global network of brokers, dealers, and private sellers. With AI-driven search tools, real-time market insights, and comprehensive financing options, YachtWorld makes yacht discovery and ownership more accessible, seamless, and enjoyable.

About Ventura Yachts



Founded in 2003, Ventura Yachts SL is a leading Spanish yacht dealership offering sales, aftersales, technical service, yacht management, and crew support across Europe. As the exclusive Spanish distributor for Ferretti Group brands, including Ferretti Yachts, Pershing, Riva, and Custom Line, Ventura offers an exceptional portfolio of new yachts alongside a curated selection of premium pre-owned vessels. With offices in Marbella, Barcelona, Mallorca, Madrid, and London, and a strong European service network, the company delivers seamless support wherever clients choose to cruise.

