VENTURE 10 STUDIO GROUP ANNOUNCES THE SECOND SEASON OF HIT INFLUENCER REALITY SERIES "FOLLOW ME" PREMIERING JUNE 13 ON CRACKLE

Hosted by Bethany Mota, the series features popular online influencers that include Kika Kim, Jordyn Jones and Jojo Sim

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture 10 Studio Group, in partnership with Wright Productions and Crackle, a division of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, today announced the second season of the hit reality series Follow Me will premiere exclusively on the free streaming service on June 13. Sponsored by Mars Wrigley, the 10-episode series shows fans what it takes to build a brand as an influencer in the social media age.

Follow Me follows aspiring stars– from the worlds of Fashion, Comedy, Beauty, Cosplay, Skateboarding, Music and more. Each contestant brings their unique talents, backgrounds, and strategic approaches to success – as they engage in business-themed challenges throughout the Bethany Mota-hosted series. Show participants work in the "creator's studio" and compete in various social media-based challenges. Contestants have access to guidance from a global mix of top influencer guest judges who together have reached hundreds of millions of followers and billions of views – including Kika Kim, Jordyn Jones, and Jojo Sim. At the end of each episode, the contestant with the least number of votes is eliminated. The contestant with the most votes at the end of the competition will be crowned the winner by the judges and receive the $50,000 prize.

This season, contestants will once again be challenged to craft compelling content inspired by Mars Wrigley's iconic brand portfolio, including favorites like M&M'S®, SKITTLES®, SNICKERS®, and HUBBA BUBBA®, alongside other esteemed brand partners, including Valley Rays and Versus Games.

Produced by Venture 10 Studio Group and Wright Productions, the team behind the successful first season of Follow Me, which garnered over 700 million impressions and attracted millions of viewers in the 18-34 demographic, the upcoming season promises even greater excitement and engagement.

Executive Producer Rick De Oliveira, known for his work on reality hits such as The Challenge and Love and Hip-Hop Miami, expressed enthusiasm for the second season, "We're taking Follow Me to new heights in Season Two. As we continue to push boundaries and create compelling content, we're thrilled to have Mars back for another season as our main branded partner. As the program's success grows, we're committed to delivering many more hits for our partners with our dedicated team at V10," he said.

In addition to Mota and De Oliveira, the series is executive produced by Chance Wright, John Stevens, Jason Newman, Derek Daugherty, and Zach Kozek.

The first season of Follow Me premiered in May of 2023 across a large group of platforms, including Amazon Freevee, Roku, Tubi, Samsung+, Pluto, and FilmRise, with a reach of over 290M homes globally. The first season featured eight contestants, including a model, personal trainer, gamer, and dancer, among others, with branded moments from sponsors, including Mars Wrigley, Six Flags, Bob's Discount Furniture, Dave & Busters, and Versus Games.

Crackle is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire, Vizio, Samsung, and Android TVs, along with the Crackle YouTube channel. Follow Me Season 2 will also launch this July on the CW App.

About V10 Entertainment

V10 Entertainment is a private equity backed media company focused on unscripted content production and investment in companies with owned IP or economic rights. In 2023, V10 acquired both Venture 10 Studio Group along with the studio's flagship asset, Vin Di Bona Productions, producer of America's Funniest Home Videos for ABC.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest Advertising-supported Video On Demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a Free Ad-supported Streaming Television service (FAST), a Transaction Video On Demand (TVOD) service, and a network of kiosks across the US for DVD and Blu-ray rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

