Venture Atlanta Transforms Into All-Digital Event, Venture Atlanta Live Online

ATLANTA, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever, innovating businesses need access to resources in order to grow. This is why Venture Atlanta, one of the nation's best venture capital conferences, will this year transform into Venture Atlanta Live Online in light of COVID-19. The 13th annual event will take place virtually on October 21-22. The call for presenting companies and attendee registration are now open.

Venture Atlanta Live Online will feature keynotes from Arianna Huffington, author and co-founder of The Huffington Post; Dug Song, co-founder of Duo Security, one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity providers; and Dharmesh Shah, founder and CTO of HubSpot.

The conference boasts over 1,000 annual attendees with over 250 funds that have led to $4.4 billion in funding raised and $14 billion in successful exits.

Venture Atlanta Live Online Will Deliver an Unparalleled Conference Experience

Allyson Eman, Venture Atlanta CEO, wants attendees to know that Venture Atlanta Live Online is not your typical videoconference or webinar. Instead, they'll enjoy an unparalleled experience that streams two days of immersive events and interactive networking opportunities. Attendees will be able to connect with others at the conference, set up one-on-one meetings, stroll the virtual show floor, watch pitches in real-time and use features like live chat, digital notetaking and audience polling.

"We're excited about the new online format," said Eman. "For us, postponing wasn't an option since good companies still need capital and connections, now more than ever. Our virtual platform brings all the benefits of Venture Atlanta to your computer or mobile screen. The format may be different, but its impact will meet or beat our previous conferences."

With this year's newly added All-Access pass, attendees will have on-demand access to Venture Atlanta Live Online content for a full year so they can catch up or re-watch conference segments whenever they want. Passholders will also have behind-the-scenes access to keynote speakers and updated content such as new pitch decks, round tables and investor profiles throughout the year.

"The investors we've talked to are still looking for companies. But in a time of online-only meetings, the best way to get in front of them is through a warm 'virtual' introduction. Our aim is to continue to make a meaningful difference for innovating companies, even during our current times," said Eman.

Call for Presenting and Showcase Companies Now Open

Last year, a record-breaking 300+ applications were submitted to present and be showcased at the conference, a number predicted to increase given this year's digital format. Gaining a presentation slot is a golden opportunity for promising companies looking to catch the eye of investors and potential partners, make important connections and secure funding—don't miss out.

Companies from very early stage to growth stage across the Southeast, from Texas to D.C., are encouraged to apply. The deadline to submit is August 28. There is no application cost and selected presenters attend the virtual event without charge.

Visit https://www.ventureatlanta.org/companies/ to apply. Presenting and showcase companies will be announced September 28.

Attendee Registration Now Open; Select Sponsorship Opportunities Remain

Registration for Venture Atlanta Live Online is now open for attendees. The conference has reduced tiered pricing for students, tech companies, investors and service, including great options for group tickets.

To register, view the conference schedule and learn more about this year's value pricing, visit https://www.ventureatlanta.org .

Limited sponsorship opportunities for Venture Atlanta Live Online also remain, including never-before-offered packages. For information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org/sponsors.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. This year's event is going all digital through Venture Atlanta Live Online.

As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 350 companies and raise over $4.3 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG).

For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and visit our blog.

