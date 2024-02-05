Venture Global and Grain LNG sign new deal further strengthening the security of supply of natural gas to the United Kingdom

News provided by

Venture Global LNG

05 Feb, 2024, 05:58 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grain LNG and Venture Global have announced the execution of a binding long-term terminal use agreement (TUA) enabling the regasification and sale of LNG from all of Venture Global's terminals in Louisiana, including CP2 LNG, subject to obtaining necessary federal permits. Under the agreement, Venture Global will have the ability to access 3 million tonnes per annum (3MTPA) of LNG storage and regasification capacity at the Isle of Grain LNG receiving terminal for sixteen years beginning in 2029-equivalent of up to 5% of average UK gas demand.

Grain LNG
Grain LNG

This is the second agreement from Grain LNG's competitive auction process which was launched in September 2023. The successful outcome of the auction further secures the future of Europe's largest LNG import terminal into the mid 2040s.

Currently undergoing a significant expansion, Grain LNG will soon have enough regasification capacity to service approximately one third of the UK's gas demand, serving as a gateway to the UK energy market as well as the broader European region. The UK has recently seen a significant rise in LNG imports as Europe has diversified its LNG sources.

With volumes across its projects - Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines LNG and CP2 LNG - this investment will bolster Venture Global's status as a strategic supplier to Europe. This flexibility and access to Venture Global's volumes will be critical to the UK and Europe's efforts to replace LNG volumes from other suppliers. To date, Venture Global has exported about 75% of its cargoes to Europe. 

Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global said: "Venture Global is thrilled to announce our first investment in LNG infrastructure outside of the United States, bolstering our ability to supply LNG from all our projects. The Grain LNG terminal is an important gateway to the broader European market, and we look forward to supplying the region through this new access point for years to come." 

Katie Jackson, President of National Grid Ventures said: "I'm delighted that we are today able to announce the second result from our September auction, commencing a long term partnership with Venture Global. LNG imports play a critical role in making sure the whole of the UK has the gas it needs, when it needs it, providing a flexible and reliable supply of gas to heat peoples' homes.

The UK has recently seen a significant rise in LNG imports as Europe has sought alternative energy sources. The addition of our first US customer further diversifies our supplier base, underpins UK consumers' energy security and guarantees the future of our world-class site out to 2045."

For further information on Grain LNG, go to: www.grainlng.com

SOURCE Venture Global LNG

Also from this source

Venture Global annonce la clôture de 1 000 000 000 dollars d'obligations garanties de premier rang

Venture Global annonce la clôture de 1 000 000 000 dollars d'obligations garanties de premier rang

Venture Global LNG, Inc. (« Venture Global ») a annoncé aujourd'hui qu'elle a clôturé son offre d'un montant principal global de 1 milliard de...
Venture Global anuncia el cierre de bonos sénior garantizados por valor de 1.000.000.000 de dólares

Venture Global anuncia el cierre de bonos sénior garantizados por valor de 1.000.000.000 de dólares

Venture Global LNG, Inc. ("Venture Global") anunció hoy que ha cerrado su oferta de un monto principal agregado de mil millones de dólares en bonos...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gas

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.