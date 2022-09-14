Venture Into the Outdoors with Confidence - Equipment and Vehicle Prep Tips for Fall Hunting Season

Hunting season is here and for avid hunters, that means planning, gearing up and getting into the wilderness. Outdoor enthusiasts at Lucas Oil offer advice on essential prep and products to make the most of the season.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's open season on game around the country, and while all states have different types of wildlife, regulations and season dates, all hunters should take the time to prepare their equipment before heading into the wilderness. Skipping this step can cause misfires, missed opportunities, frustration, and in extreme cases, leave a hunter stranded in a dangerous situation. To avoid these issues, a little preparation and seasonal upkeep with the help of Lucas Oil products can help make equipment more reliable, safer and protected from harsh elements.

Lucas Oil has a full lineup of outdoor and SxS products that can help make hunting, sporting and powersports equipment more reliable, safer and protected from harsh elements.

Research and Follow All Regulations

Whether hunting for sport or sustenance, it's important to follow all rules and regulations that vary by state or hunting area, like a national wildlife refuge. To hunt legally requires a hunting license, which can be purchased at most outdoor retailers that sell hunting and fishing equipment. New and experienced hunters should also know how tags and stamps work and which types of game require limited availability tags. Hunters can check the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website for more information on permits and appropriate registrations.

Firearms Maintenance - Premium Products for Cleaning and Lubricating Shotguns and Rifles

Cleaning and lubrication is an essential component of gun maintenance and should be a mandatory part of a hunter's routine before and after every excursion. Basic cleaning and lubrication prevents the buildup of carbon and rust to ensure that all components of a weapon function properly. There are several tools that should be a part of every gun owner's cleaning kit, starting with Lucas Extreme Duty Gun Cleaner This is a quick-drying, high pressure spray that is perfect for blasting away carbon buildup on a firing mechanism and is safe for use on metal finishes and firearm-grade polymers. Once clean, owners should reach for Lucas Extreme Duty Gun Oil to give the firearm added protection against friction and rust. The specific blend of oils and lubricants delivers superior burn-off resistance and reduces wear during all shooting conditions, making cleaning quicker and easier. It also neutralizes acids from fingerprints and resists drying for long-term storage after hunting season ends.

Used and recommended by major firearms manufacturers, Lucas Extreme Duty CLP is a high performance formula trusted by professional shooters for its powerful additives that dissolve powder residue, grease and grime. It cleans, protects, and lubricates all types of firearms, minimizing repairs and failures, providing long-lasting protection from rust all in one easy step.

Powersports Prep - Getting ATVs and SXSs Ready for the Trail

ATVs and SXSs are becoming more common at hunting camps. They are a perfect addition to an expedition, offering greater access to remote hunting spots and an easier way to haul gear. Before hitting the trail, it's important to ensure off-road vehicles are inspected and all preventive maintenance is complete, and the vehicles are in ideal working condition.

Examine the Battery - A dead or dying battery can be a serious hazard, potentially stranding a hunter far away from camp. Visually inspect the battery for defects, loose or broken terminals, burnt plastic, cracks, fluid leaks, or other obvious signs of damage. Use a multimeter or volt-meter to check the battery's voltage to determine if the battery is in good condition and can hold a sufficient charge. Running accessory lights and using a winch can further drain a battery, so be sure it holds enough charge to run all components and quickly crank the engine.

Top Fluids and Check Oil Level - Off-road vehicles encounter some very harsh driving conditions and must have the appropriate quality of engine oil and lubrication to maintain peak performance. Hunters who venture off the beaten path and run their ATVs all-out need high-performance, all-weather-ready engine oil, like Lucas Synthetic SxS Engine Oil. Designed specifically for hard-working ATVs and SxSs engines, it stands up under grueling conditions and severe use. Born from race-proven technology and specially formulated for 4-stroke engines, it is suitable for use in all popular ATV makes and models. Lucas Synthetic SxS Engine Oil is trusted to provide exceptional lubrication, resist oxidation, improve cold-weather fluidity, and keep the engine clean and free of deposits.

Transmission and differential oil are also essential fluids to maintain in an ATV or side-by-side. Fresh gear oil helps lubricate internal components, prevents corrosion, reduces friction, and ensures reliable performance and longevity. To prevent grinding gear shifts, owners should inspect transmission oil regularly, especially after submerging in water or mud or riding through sand. Premium fluids like those from Lucas Oil offer a serious upgrade for all makes and models of hard-working, high-performance ATVs. Lucas Synthetic SxS Products provide superior chain and gear wear protection fortified with heavy-duty additives that provide a cool, quiet, smooth operation as well as corrosion inhibitors that will hold up under heat and stress.

Pack an Emergency Kit - Hunters must be prepared for anything. Plan for unforeseen events with a well-stocked emergency gear bag based on the terrain, temperature, environment and intended route. Gear should include recovery tools for an ATV stuck in the mud, straps, basic first aid kit, flashlight, knife, firestarter, tarp, extra set of warm clothes, GPS and map, tire repair like Lucas Tire Inflator, and more, depending on the situation.

"The fall hunting season is an excellent time to venture outdoors. Whether shooting, bowhunting, or tracking, the key to a safe and enjoyable outing is proper planning," said Morgan Lucas, President of Lucas Oil. "Neglecting routine maintenance on critical equipment can lead to problems on the trail, but it only takes a few preventative steps to avoid being stranded in the middle of the woods. We have a dedicated line of outdoor products created with performance and reliability in mind. Through our partnerships with championship shooters and outdoor enthusiasts, we have worked hard to dial in our products just right - the perfect gear for a safe and enjoyable hunting season."

Outdoor lovers interested in learning more about Lucas Oil Outdoor and SxS products and how to use them for hunting season should check out Lucas Oil on YouTube for additional tips. Find these products and more at thousands of retailers, sporting goods, outdoors and powersports outfitters and are also available to purchase online.

