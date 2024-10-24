Venture Madness Introduces 2024 Board of Directors

Organization Also Appoints Tom Fulcher to Board Chair and Promotes Karen Katzorke to President / CEO

PHOENIX, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Madness unveiled recent changes to its Board of Directors for 2024 including the appointment of Tom Fulcher as Board Chair and Karen Katzorke as President & CEO.

Fulcher also serves as President and CEO of The Idea Gardener LLC and has over 30 years of management experience with startups, small businesses and Fortune 500 companies. He is an angel investor and has been active with the Venture Madness community for more than ten years, previously serving on the marketing committee, selection committee, as a judge, and as Mentor Chair.

"Venture Madness represents the importance of investor and entrepreneurial activity in Arizona. It's exciting to serve in a leadership role in the community providing a showcase for the best and brightest startups and emerging growth companies in the region," said Fulcher.

In addition to Fulcher's appointment, Karen Katzorke, former Executive Director of Venture Madness, has been named President & CEO. "I am eager to further the mission of connecting investors with startup and emerging growth entrepreneurs in Arizona," said Katzorke. "It's time to level up the incredible foundation of our tech ecosystem by driving investor activity and innovation to new heights."

The 2024 Venture Madness Board of Directors includes:

Tom Fulcher, The Idea Gardener, LLC (Board Chair)

Karen Katzorke, Venture Madness President / CEO

Ben Brockwell, AZ-VC

Louise Hardman, ASU InvestU

Mark Moeremans, The Journey Venture Studios

Hamid Shojaee , Savvy Trader

, Savvy Trader Chardon Stuart , Osborn Maledon

, Sandra Watson, AZ Commerce Authority

Venture Madness will host its 33rd year as Arizona's premier venture capital conference and pitch competition April 2-3, 2025. The annual Venture Madness Conference, in partnership with Arizona Commerce Authority, selects 16-24 companies to present on stage in front of a live audience of more than 300 investors, entrepreneurs and services professionals. The application window opens on October 17, 2024, and closes at 3 p.m. on December 18, 2024. Companies that have presented since the inception of Venture Madness have raised more than $1B in funding. More information can be found at www.venturemadness.com

About Venture Madness: Venture Madness by Invest Southwest has been the premier organization for connecting investors with ventures in the region for over 30 years. In addition to providing valuable thought leadership on topics important to the investment and startup communities, Venture Madness offers year-round opportunities for engagement via a series of educational seminars, mentoring and networking events.

About the Arizona Commerce Authority: The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: recruit, grow, create – recruit out-of-state companies to expand their operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to grow their business in Arizona and beyond; and partner with entrepreneurs and companies large and small to create new jobs and businesses in targeted industries. Visit www.azcommerce.com for more information.

