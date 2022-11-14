Venture Valley Game Kicks-off 20 Weeks of Prize-Based Community Nights Starting November 15, 2022

Take Inspiration from Player Who Has Already Won the First Two Open Venture Valley Tournaments

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting November 15th, the Venture Valley team will host weekly Tuesday night community nights on the Venture Valley Discord channel . Players can win prizes and hone their skills for future open esports tournaments that are planned to kick off in 2023. Venture Valley is a free (no in-app purchases or ads) fast-paced multiplayer business simulation on PC (via Steam ) and mobile ( iOS and Android ) game from The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship . Venture Valley players put their entrepreneurial skills to the test to create the most profitable companies and conquer business challenges.

In late October, hundreds of student entrepreneurs from around the world took part in the Venture Valley video game tournament held at the Collegiate Entrepreneurs Organization's (CEO) 39th Annual Global Conference & Pitch Competition in Chicago. Stoner-German walked away with bragging rights and the grand prize of $10K.

Oliver Stoner-German, a finance major at University of Arizona FORGE , won the grand prize in two Venture Valley college tournaments. In late October, student entrepreneurs from around the world took part in the Venture Valley video game tournament held at the Collegiate Entrepreneurs Organization's (CEO) 39th Annual Global Conference & Pitch Competition in Chicago. Stoner-German walked away with bragging rights and the grand prize of $10K. He honed his winning skills on September 30th, when 100 players from the University of Arizona, Pima Community College, and Cochise Community College vied to make the most profit in the game. In that tournament, Stoner-German took home a $2500 prize.

"What I like about Venture Valley is that I get to apply business skills that I learn in the classroom into a real-life scenario," said Stoner-German. "It's a lot of things that we learn in economics about maxing out revenue, maxing out profit, etc. that I get to apply in a situation that resembles real life."

Venture Valley features both competitive esports-style multiplayer play and a single-player campaign with 35 unique missions, giving students both a fun outlet to compete with friends in positive ways and practice entrepreneurship and personal financial skills on their own. Budding entrepreneurs get to experience the highs and lows of being their own boss but need to keep in mind that along with success comes rivals.

Hosted by SuperLeague Gaming the community nights will take place every Tuesday from 5-6:30PM PST. Players can register on the Venture Valley Discord channel . Weekly 1st place prize winners will receive $100; 2nd place will receive $50; and 10 players will receive $20. All prizes are delivered as digital debit/gift cards. One lucky winner will receive a TUMI ESPORTS PRO SLING

A full listing of events is located on the Venture Valley Events calendar .

About Venture Valley

Venture Valley is a free (no in-app purchases or ads) PC and mobile (iOS and Android) game. The game is a project of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, a nonprofit with the mission of making financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship, and to inspire individual achievement. https://venturevalleygame.com

