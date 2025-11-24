Venture Valley Game Takes First Place in the Games and Learning Alliance Competition 2025 Honoring Best Digital Games in the World

Competition Celebrates the Best Digital Games for Learning in the World

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Venture Valley video game from the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship has won in the Business Category in the Games and Learning Alliance (GALA) Awards at its 2025 Games Competition & Exhibition held in Utrecht University in the Netherlands on November 20th. The competition theme for this year is "Games for Good" and out of 47 entrants Venture Valley came out on top. The awards are based on an analysis of the games by experts of the Serious Games.

Venture Valley is a free PC and mobile multiplayer, tournament-style game that provides an engaging, hands-on learning experience that demonstrates the outcomes of different business strategies and decisions. The Games and Learning Alliance choose Venture Valley video game as a the winner in its Business Category.

Venture Valley is a multiplayer, tournament-style game that provides an engaging, hands-on learning experience that demonstrates the outcomes of different business strategies and decisions. In this experiential education learning tool, young adults build real financial and entrepreneurial skills as they grow their businesses and compete against peers. Key business goals are set out to help players progress and learn. Start as a humble dog walker and through financial strategy and learnings advance to be the CEO of a robotics factory. Aspiring entrepreneurs learn by doing, whether sharpening marketing skills at a pizza parlor, boosting revenue in a drone delivery service, or outselling the competition in the many companies in the game. Competing against others adds a fun social element too, challenging friends in a positive way while practicing financial concepts in a format that feels natural and familiar.

The GALA Conference 2025 (14th edition) is an event organized by the Serious Games Society in collaboration with Utrecht University, Netherlands. The Serious Games Society is building an international scientific community for shaping future research in the field. This community represents a significant blend of industrial and academic professionals committed to the study, development, and deployment of serious games as useful and effective tools to support better teaching, learning, training, and assessment. Venture Valley's recognition underscores the value of invent education and the impact the game has in promoting entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

"Venture Valley's win at the GALA 2025 Serious Games Competition reflects the strength of the game's invent education and the heart of our mission. Through engaging gameplay, we're not just teaching financial literacy and entrepreneurship — we're empowering young people to dream bigger, act bolder, and believe in their potential to create real impact," said Shelley Miles, CEO, Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship.

The GALA award is among several honoring Venture Valley's excellence in conveying complex financial and entrepreneurial concepts in a fun and relatable way for young adults. The GALA award joins a Silver Award from The Anthem Awards in the category of "Responsible Technology", "Best of Back-to-School 2025 for Secondary Education" from Tech & Learning Magazine, a Webby Award Honoree in two categories, and the "2025 Best Entrepreneurship Education" award from the Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards (MAIAs). The game has also been named a finalist to compete in the upcoming Reimagine Awards taking place in London and the Serious Game Showcase and Challenge later this year in Florida.

Venture Valley is a free (no in-app purchases or ads) PC and mobile (iOS and Android) game. The game is a project of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, a nonprofit with the mission of making financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship, and inspire individual achievement. https://venturevalleygame.com

