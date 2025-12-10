Venture Valley Game Wins General Audience Game Award at 2025 Serious Games Showcase & Challenge

I/ITSEC Gives Venture Valley a Win for Excellence in Game-Based Learning for the Public

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Venture Valley video game from the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship has won the General Audience Game Award at the 2025 Serious Games Showcase & Challenge (SGS&C). The awards were held in conjunction with the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation, and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 1-4, 2025.

Venture Valley Venture Valley has emerged as a successful educational tool for imparting financial literacy and entrepreneurship skills to young adults.

Hosted annually by the National Training and Simulation Association (NTSA), the Serious Games Showcase & Challenge recognizes outstanding serious games for their impact on real-world learning and skill development. Venture Valley was selected for its excellence in engaging a broad, general audience through interactive financial literacy and entrepreneurship education, meeting rigorous learning standards while remaining accessible, entertaining, and impactful for players ages 12 and up.

Venture Valley is a multiplayer, tournament-style business simulation game that delivers an immersive, hands-on learning experience demonstrating the real-world outcomes of business strategy and financial decision-making. Players build real financial and entrepreneurial skills as they grow their own businesses and compete against peers. Progressing from a dog walker to the CEO of a robotics factory, players learn by doing, whether sharpening marketing skills at a pizza parlor, boosting revenue through drone delivery, or outselling competitors across a wide range of in-game ventures. Competing against others adds a powerful social element, encouraging positive competition while reinforcing financial concepts in a familiar, engaging format.

"This has been another award-winning year for Venture Valley," said Shelley Miles, CEO of Singleton Foundation. "The Serious Games Showcase & Challenge General Audience Award is an amazing honor and a great way to close out the year. It reinforces what we see every day, that game-based learning really can reach students, make financial concepts feel less intimidating, and give young people the confidence to explore entrepreneurship in meaningful ways."

The SGS&C grew from a Team Orlando initiative spearheaded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division and sponsored by the National Training and Simulation Association. Since its launch in 2006, the Challenge has become a cornerstone of I/ITSEC, the world's largest modeling, simulation, and training conference, showcasing first-in-class serious games and innovative game-based training technologies from around the globe.

The General Audience Game Award joins a growing list of honors for Venture Valley, including winning the 2025 Business Category in the Games and Learning Alliance (GALA) Awards, a Silver Award from The Anthem Awards for Responsible Technology, multiple Tech & Learning Awards, Webby Award Honoree recognition, and international education honors. These awards collectively underscore Venture Valley's effectiveness in conveying complex financial and entrepreneurial concepts through a medium that resonates with today's learners.

More information on the Venture Valley game can be found at www.venturevalleygame.com and through its social media channels:

About Venture Valley

Venture Valley is a free (no in-app purchases or ads) PC and mobile (iOS and Android) game. The game is a project of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, a nonprofit with the mission of making financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship, and inspire individual achievement. https://venturevalleygame.com

SOURCE Singleton Foundation