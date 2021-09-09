Venture Valley Video Game Announces Partnership with Discovery Education to Help Teachers Bring on the Fun to Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Venture Valley game team today announced a new partnership with EdTech leader Discovery Education that will help teachers bring excitement around building business skills and concepts to the next generation of business leaders. This effort advancing financial literacy and entrepreneurship among students is supported by the free Venture Valley PC and mobile game launching in October 2021. Venture Valley is a fast-paced multiplayer business strategy game where players take on the role of an entrepreneur, pitting their learned business savvy against others.

Launching in October 2021 on PC and mobile, Venture Valley is a fast-paced multiplayer business strategy game where players take on the role of an entrepreneur, pitting their learned business savvy against others.

In Venture Valley, a Singleton Foundation project, budding entrepreneurs learn real financial and business skills as they grow their business from one small pet-walking enterprise to multiple businesses, including a drone factory, a dating app development firm, a robot manufacturer, and many more. Business owners will experience the highs and lows of being their own boss, and will need to keep in mind that along with success comes rivals. Luckily, competition can be kept in check through competitive strategic duels using boost and adversity cards, adding fast-dealing esports-type play. Venture Valley is completely free, with no in-app purchases or ads, and will be available in October on mobile (iOS and Android) and PC (via Steam).

As the worldwide EdTech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place, Discovery Education is creating a number of Venture Valley-based curriculum resources. These no-cost resources will be part of a joint-branded microsite, and will include a series of videos, classroom activities and lesson plans that align with educational standards. The site will be available for use to Discovery Education's audience, which includes more than 45 million students and 4.5 million educators.

"Discovery Education is the perfect partner for the Venture Valley PC and mobile game as it shares our team's commitment to enriching and empowering students with interactive and exciting digital gameplay," said Roger Hector, Executive Producer for the Venture Valley game. "The learning resources created with Discovery Education will allow students to explore entrepreneurship through dynamic interactions with Venture Valley characters and concepts."

"Discovery Education is excited to collaborate with the Venture Valley team on this exciting new initiative," said Lori McFarling, president of social impact at Discovery Education. "Together, we are empowering educators nationwide to provide students the information and know-how they need to start and run a business and achieve real-world successes beyond graduation. "

About Venture Valley

The free-to-play Venture Valley game is a fast-paced multiplayer mobile and PC business strategy game where players take on the role of an entrepreneur, pitting their business savvy against that of others. The game is a project of The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, a nonprofit with the mission of making financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship, and to inspire individual achievement. https://venturevalleygame.com

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 140 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

About the Singleton Foundation

The mission of the Singleton Foundation is to make financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship and to inspire individual achievement. The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)(3).

