Venture Valley Video Game Kicks Off Fall 2023 Collegiate Cup Schedule with Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization®

Students Compete for Cash and Prizes in Entrepreneurship Game that Teaches Real-Life Business Concepts

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Venture Valley Collegiate Cup video game tournament for fall 2023, in collaboration with Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization ®(CEO), kicks off nationwide today at Fresno State University. Traveling to universities and colleges around the country, the event will highlight student competitors showcasing their entrepreneurial prowess as they strive to build profitable companies and overcome business challenges within the Venture Valley game. Developed by the Venture Valley game team, this engaging mobile (iOS and Android ) and PC (via Steam ) game aims to educate players about entrepreneurship and personal financial skills. The project is brought to life by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship , a nonprofit public benefit corporation.

Venture Valley guides entrepreneurs through an immersive journey, starting from humble beginnings with business ventures such as dog walking or llama care, and progressing to managing diverse enterprises like mini-golf courses and pizza parlors. As players expand their Valley influence, they develop crucial real-world financial and business skills while navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship in a competitive environment Offering the excitement of esports-style multiplayer play as well as a single-player campaign with 35 unique missions, Venture Valley provides an innovative platform for students to compete with friends or other players while also honing their entrepreneurship and financial skills. Venture Valley

At last year's Venture Valley Collegiate Cup, students experienced the thrill of being their own bosses, navigating the highs and lows of entrepreneurship, and engaging in dynamic missions to outshine their rivals. This season's schedule includes:

Fresno State University , 8/31, Fresno, CA

, 8/31, Florida State University , 9/14, Tallahassee, FL

, 9/14, Rowan University , 9/27, Glassboro, NJ

, 9/27, University South Carolina - Upstate, 10/4, Spartanburg, SC

- Upstate, 10/4, Fort Hays State University , 10/11, Hays, Kansas

, 10/11, High Point University , 10/19, High Point, North Carolina

, 10/19, Texas Christian University , 10/26, Fort Worth, TX

, 10/26, University of California, Riverside , 11/9, Riverside, CA

Collaborating closely with CEO chapters at participating institutions, the Venture Valley team is orchestrating compelling marketing campaigns and on-site activities to enhance the event experience. CEO, a global network encompassing more than 250 university and college campus chapters with more than 16,000 collegiate entrepreneurs, plays a pivotal role in the event's success. Super League Gaming, a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment, will administer the event, overseeing the competition and prize distribution. Each event prize distribution breakdowns to:

1st Place: $2,000

2nd Place: $1,000

3rd Place: $500

4th-8th Places: $100 each

each Up to 40 random awards of $50 each during the event

Rules for the tournaments can be found here .

Continuing a tradition established in recent years, a Venture Valley game tournament will be spotlighted at CEO's 40th Annual Global Conference and Pitch Competition, scheduled from November 2-4 in Tampa, Florida. Students have consistently praised the tournament experience for its invaluable contribution to enhancing their business and market acumen. The game's recent recognition as a finalist for a GEE! Award, which celebrates the finest educational video games globally, further underscores its significance in the edutainment landscape

More information on the Venture Valley game can be found at www.venturevalleygame.com and through the game's social media channels:

About Venture Valley

Venture Valley is a free (no in-app purchases or ads) PC and mobile (iOS and Android) game. The game is a project of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, a nonprofit with the mission of making financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship, and to inspire individual achievement. https://venturevalleygame.com

About The Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization

The Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization (CEO), based in The University of Tampa's Lowth Entrepreneurship Center, a part of Sykes College of Business, is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit corporation whose mission is to "inform, support and inspire college students to be entrepreneurial and to seek opportunity through enterprise creation." From its inception in 1984, the organization has grown to approximately 16,500 members, representing nearly 250 college- and university-based chapters.

About the Singleton Foundation

The mission of the Singleton Foundation is to make financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship and to inspire individual achievement. The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)(3).

