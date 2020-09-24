VentureBeat's VB Transform Sets New Records for Virtual Event Audience, Powered by AnyClip's Luminous Video Platform Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyClip Inc., the video content data and technology company, today announced the results of a successful technology partnership with VentureBeat, in which an innovative and multifaceted distribution strategy powered by AnyClip's Luminous Video Platform delivered strong outcomes, raising the value of the Transform 2020 event presentation for viewers and sponsors alike. Within five days of the event:

Unique viewers exceeded those of their prior virtual event, GamesBeat (hosted in April, 2020), by 24X, achieving a new record in viewership for the Transform event franchise.

Video replays on the event's video hub more than doubled the number of live/same day streams, giving the content a valuable "life after live."

Engagement with Transform 2020 content exceeded the previous month's editorial video engagement rates by 161 percent.

Widely regarded as the "the AI event of the year for business executives," Transform 2020 marked the first all-virtual presentation of VentureBeat's annual tent-pole conference, which took place from July 15 to 17. In pivoting their execution to this new format, the media company sought to maximize the audience, editorial, and business opportunities of their event while attracting and engaging a large global audience.

VentureBeat's holistic distribution strategy encompassed five primary elements:

Live Streaming of each day's program across VentureBeat.com, using AnyClip's editorial video players.

An always-on video hub page, powered by AnyClip's Luminous Watch technology. Immediately after tagging, content data automatically populated conference event videos into channels and playlists and activated advanced video search tools that made it easy for viewers to find and rewatch Transform sessions at any time.

Use of AnyClip's AI-driven editorial recommendation player to surface conference content to VentureBeat audiences in the days surrounding the conference. Using the player's unique, data-powered capabilities, players automatically matched the most relevant Transform conference videos to their surrounding article page contexts, enhancing interest and engagement.

Data-powered engagement features that enhanced Conference video experiences and lifted exposure and conversion opportunities for sponsoring brands. Through an interactive "X-ray" call-to-action overlay appearing within the video player UI, VentureBeat automatically promoted links to read more about featured speakers and sponsoring brands as they were featured within streaming video content.

VentureBeat maximized revenue opportunities — through a mix of integrated graphic sponsorships, branded content amplification and pre-roll advertising opportunities that delivered visibility, alignment, and interaction for the event's brand partners at scale.

"We're proud that, in partnership with AnyClip, we were able to host a virtual event that not only gave us extreme engagement lift during the event but continues to engage our audience over time," said Lauren O'Brien, COO, VentureBeat & VB Transform. "As digital experiences become a critical complement to — and evolution of — our event executions, we're thrilled to work with a video technology partner that helps us deliver a valuable conference experience. Our partnership with AnyClip is critical to our long-tail content engagement strategy and will help us continue to keep and expand our executive B2B executive community."

"While virtual events may be a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, their popularity ensures they will become a mainstay. For event hosts, this is a seismic shift that calls for new solutions and experiences that will allow these events' full value to be realized. This execution with VentureBeat is proof that a holistic video strategy is a powerful way to achieve that, offering the ability to engage with audiences before, during, and after the event while also maximizing the benefit for sponsors," said Gil Becker, CEO of AnyClip.

For more information on AnyClip and their suite of Luminous Video Platform solutions, please visit www.anyclip.com .

About AnyClip

AnyClip is a video data and technology company revolutionizing the digital video industry with tools, insights and services for media companies and marketers. Using patented AI analysis and deep video content data, AnyClip's Luminous Platform tools and players challenge traditional, manual-data-powered solutions by using automation to support more efficient and effective video strategies. AnyClip is located in New York, Tel Aviv, London and Berlin and is backed by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Roman Abramovich's Ervington Investments, former Sony America President & CEO Michael Schulhof, and Limelight Networks. For more information, please visit www.anyclip.com .

