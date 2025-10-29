VentureMed Group Closes $28M Series C Funding to Accelerate Commercial Adoption and Expand Indications for the FLEX VPTM System

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VentureMed Group, Inc., a leading medical device company specializing in vessel preparation and access management technologies for the treatment of peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and arteriovenous fistulas and grafts (AVF, AVG), today announced the closing of a $28 million Series C financing round led by S3 Ventures, and joined by existing investors including Endeavour Vision.

"As we enter our next phase, we are grateful for the continued support of our existing investors and excited to welcome new partners to the syndicate," said Denis Harrington, President and CEO of VentureMed. "This significant financing underscores investor confidence in the FLEX Vessel Prep™ System and our mission to strengthen VentureMed's position in global vascular care."

In addition to expanded commercial infrastructure, the funding will also advance VentureMed's clinical program and support new product development, including new applications in adjacent vascular settings.

"VentureMed is addressing one of the most persistent challenges in vascular access with a technology that is both elegant and transformative," said Brian R. Smith, Managing Director at S3 Ventures. "Our partnership reflects a shared mission to bring breakthrough treatments to those who need them most."

Vascular diseases are a growing burden globally, driven by the rise in obesity, diabetes and hypertension. PAD affects more than 20 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide1, while stenosis and vessel dysfunction remain major causes of access failure in dialysis patients. FLEX was developed to improve vessel compliance, minimize trauma, and support better long-term outcomes. "Lesion prep is rapidly becoming one of the most important procedures for improving patient outcomes. The FLEX VP system is leading the way in addressing AV Access interventions," said Dr. Ari Kramer, General Surgeon, Spartanburg Medical Center. "This fundraising is an important milestone as the company advances additional clinical evidence and expanded indications."

Already FDA 510(k)-cleared, CE Mark-approved, and supported in the U.S. by a dedicated CMS HCPCS code (C1600) with transitional pass-through payment, FLEX is positioned to redefine vessel preparation and potentially expand treatment options worldwide.

"The cycle of re-narrowing and repeat procedures in vascular disease places a significant burden on patients and health systems," said Alexander Schmitz, Partner at Endeavour Vision. "A technology that reduces the need for reinterventions not only improves outcomes but also aligns with the shift to value-based care. We're excited to continue supporting VentureMed as it expands access to this important therapy."

About VentureMed Group & FLEX Vessel Prep™ System

VentureMed Group, Inc. is a pioneering privately held medical device company based in Minnesota dedicated to advancing endovascular solutions for arteriovenous (AV) access and peripheral arterial disease (PAD) interventions. The company's flagship technology, the FLEX Vessel Prep™ System, is an FDA 510(k)-cleared and CE Mark-approved device, that is designed to optimize vessel preparation using its proprietary Kinetic Endovascular Micro-incision Creation (KEMIC) technology. Unlike traditional balloon-based approaches that apply static pressure, KEMIC leverages controlled motion and dynamic vessel apposition to create long, precise micro-incisions. This unique mechanism facilitates luminal gain, may enhance drug uptake when used in combination therapy, and may reduce vessel trauma – ultimately lowering the risk of restenosis. For more information, visit www.VentureMedgroup.com.

