VentureSouq Selects SS&C for Fund Administration

19 Oct, 2023, 04:00 ET

SS&C GlobeOp will administer seven fintech investment vehicles

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced VentureSouq, a global venture capital fund manager, has appointed SS&C as a fund administrator for its fintech range. The Dubai-based firm is the latest MENA private markets manager to sign with SS&C GlobeOp, the world's leading fund administrator and transfer agent. VentureSouq's mandate includes two funds, one management company and four co-investment vehicles.

"As a thematic investor with a global portfolio, we were looking for a provider with a global presence and the ability to provide a single point of contact regardless of jurisdiction," said Suneel Gokhale, Co-Founder and General Partner at VentureSouq. "SS&C's comprehensive solutions will enable us to optimize our operations and reduce operational risk. We've also been impressed with SS&C's expertise and extensive service offering, including on-the-ground support in the Middle East."

VentureSouq will use SS&C GlobeOp's private markets fund services to support its funds, including fund administration, treasury, investor services, process workflow and accounting solutions. The fund manager will leverage SS&C's automated payment system, simplified call/distribution and investor notices process and a complete audit trail of reporting deliverables.

"We are excited to support VentureSouq with cutting-edge technology and hands-on service as they grow in the MENA market," said Bhagesh Malde, General Manager, Head of SS&C GlobeOp. "As the global venture capital markets get more complex, our goal is to ensure our customers can bring efficiency and automation to their operations. We look forward to helping VentureSouq streamline their workflows so they can focus on growth."

About VentureSouq
VentureSouq (VSQ) is a MENA-based venture capital fund manager with a global portfolio. VSQ manages thematic funds, with a current focus on FinTech and ClimateTech. Established in 2016, VentureSouq has operations in the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia and has invested in over 200 companies worldwide. 

About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

