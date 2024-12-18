VENUS AEROSPACE ACHIEVES FIRST IGNITION OF "VDR2" ENGINE

Venus Aerospace Achieves Historic Milestone with VDR2 Engine Ignition Demonstrating Ramjet Capability at Takeoff Speeds

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus Aerospace, a leader in hypersonics deep-tech startups aimed at revolutionizing high-speed flight, has successfully achieved ignition of its 'VDR2' engine. VDR2 offers a single engine solution from Mach 0 to Mach 6. This marks the first successful Rocket-Based Combined Cycle test.

The engine architecture was unveiled in October at UP.Summit and combines the high thrust and efficiency of the Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine (RDRE) with the high-efficiency cruise of a Ramjet in a technical collaboration between Venus Aerospace and Velontra.

With this successful test and ignition, Venus Aerospace has demonstrated the exceptional ability to start a Ramjet at takeoff speed, which is revolutionary. Typically, Ramjets cannot start until Mach 3.5.

Building on this milestone, Venus is now targeting a ground test of the VDR2 Block 0 flight engine. With no moving parts, this will be the simplest engine capable of going from takeoff to Mach 4+, and will take flight in Venus' flight test drone in 2025.

Venus was founded in 2020 and has successfully matured the RDRE from concept to a 2,000 lbf demonstration flight engine. RDREs achieve supersonic combustion (also known as detonation) which results in a higher efficiency engine by adding pressure in the combustion process, not just heat.

In parallel, Venus developed and flew a supersonic-capable drone in February 2024. The first flight of an RDRE drone is scheduled for Q1 2025.

Venus Aerospace is a venture-backed startup that has raised $70M to develop reusable high-speed technology, revolutionizing and redefining the boundaries of aviation, defense, and beyond. Dedicated to pioneering dual-use hypersonic technology, Venus has achieved all engine milestones and successfully flew its inaugural supersonic drone in February 2024.

