Venus Aerospace Applauds Hypersonic Investments in FY2024 NDAA

News provided by

Venus Aerospace

18 Dec, 2023, 11:01 ET

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus Aerospace, an industry leader in hypersonic aviation, applauded the inclusion of robust investments in hypersonic capabilities in the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed by Congress.  

Continue Reading

Key provisions direct further research and development funding for reusable hypersonic multi-mission aircraft along with additional resources for hypersonic test infrastructure and commercial test bed capabilities. These measures will strengthen America's ability to conduct operationally realistic hypersonic flight tests to mature technologies and stay ahead of our adversaries.

"We would like to thank Congressional leaders and especially Rep. Morgan Luttrell (R-TX) for recognizing the importance of evolving our hypersonic testing approach to one that emphasizes reusability and affordability," said Sassie Duggleby, CEO of Venus Aerospace. "This will enable more rapid integration of hypersonic systems into future warfighting concepts to defend national security."  

"It is critical for our national security that we invest in hypersonic capabilities to ensure America continues to have the ability to both deter and defeat our adversaries. I am pleased the FY24 NDAA addresses this vital capability," said Congressman Luttrell. "Supporting hypersonic research and development will continue to be a priority for me and for America."

The FY2024 NDAA specifically directs the Secretary of Defense to deliver a briefing to Congress about plans to invest in the utilization of commercially available hypersonic test beds to support its Test and Evaluation needs across the hypersonic enterprise.  It also calls for the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering to deliver a report to Congress on future developments of reusable hypersonic multi-mission aircraft. 

"With the continuing hypersonic advances of Russia and China, these commitments come at a crucial time for the U.S. hypersonic aviation industry," Duggleby noted. "We look forward to supporting the Department of Defense in proving out the next generation of reusable hypersonic vehicles and testing that can provide operational flexibility that is currently unavailable."

The NDAA now heads to President Biden for his signature. Venus Aerospace expects to actively work with the Department of Defense for hypersonic opportunities emerging from this critical legislation.  

CONTACT: Stephanie Gracia, Director of Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Venus Aerospace

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.