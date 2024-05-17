VENUS AEROSPACE APPLAUDS PASSAGE OF FAA REAUTHORIZATION ACT OF 2024

HOUSTON, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congress has just passed a landmark bill that lays the policy groundwork for the American high speed flight aviation industry.

The bipartisan and bicameral bill reauthorizes the FAA for 5 years and directs the agency to take steps leading to the eventual certification and integration of supersonic and high speed flight aircraft into our aviation system. The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 ensures that American companies like Venus can innovate, test, and build aircraft here at home.

Bill ensures the U.S. is ready for Venus and others to continue leading in deploying advanced high speed flight capabilities Post this

This legislation is a testament to the collaboration and hard work of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO); Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Chair Maria Cantwell (D-WA); House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Ranking Member Rick Larsen (D-WA); and Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Ranking Member Ted Cruz (D-TX) and their respective teams. Venus also wishes to express its gratitude to Representative Mike Collins (R-GA) for his leadership on American high speed flight aviation and to our hometown Congressman Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) for his steadfast support.

The bill not only achieves a commitment to ensure that the United States continues to lead the world in aviation in the years ahead, but will help aid defense and both national and economic security.

"The entire Venus Aerospace team is thrilled to see that Congress and the Administration worked together to enact the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024. This law paves the way forward for Venus and other American companies that are working to make high speed flight a reality. This is technology that will create new opportunities, prosperity, and keep our country safer and secure in the years ahead," says Sassie Duggleby, CEO and Co-Founder.

America's competitors including China and Russia, have been hard at work on high speed flights and have already made substantial progress. Such legislation ensures that the federal government prepares and will be ready as Venus and other American companies continue to lead in deploying advanced high speed flight capabilities. We believe it will change the world, create new opportunities, achieve continued prosperity for our country, and, importantly, strengthen our nation's security.

