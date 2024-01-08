VENUS AEROSPACE PARTNERS WITH NASA'S MARSHALL SPACE FLIGHT CENTER ON NEW ENGINE TECHNOLOGY

News provided by

Venus Aerospace

08 Jan, 2024, 14:33 ET

Venus Aerospace's engine injector was the highest-performing and sustained the longest detonation engine run of the entire test campaign, operating for 4 minutes of hotfire testing.

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus Aerospace, a hypersonics leader developing reusable hypersonic flight platforms, has partnered with NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center to achieve one of the longest sustained tests of a rotating detonation rocket engine. Venus designs and manufactures hypersonic engines and aircraft for research, defense, and commercial missions. 

Continue Reading
Venus Aerospace has partnered with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center to achieve one of the longest sustained tests of a rotating detonation rocket engine. The goal of this partnership was to test RDREs (Rotating Detonation Rocket Engines) in a flight-like manner. The engine injector that Venus Aerospace designed and provided was the highest performing and sustained the longest detonation engine run of the entire campaign.
Venus Aerospace has partnered with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center to achieve one of the longest sustained tests of a rotating detonation rocket engine. The goal of this partnership was to test RDREs (Rotating Detonation Rocket Engines) in a flight-like manner. The engine injector that Venus Aerospace designed and provided was the highest performing and sustained the longest detonation engine run of the entire campaign.

The goal of this partnership was to test RDREs (Rotating Detonation Rocket Engines) in a flight-like manner. The engine injector that Venus Aerospace designed and provided was the highest performing and sustained the longest detonation engine run of the entire campaign. Using a regeneratively-cooled RDRE architecture, the engine successfully operated for 4 minutes of hotfire testing. This is a significant milestone given most engine tests of this type last for only 1-2 seconds. This long-duration hotfire means RDRE's have retired a major risk area and are able to move into the few remaining steps before a flight demonstration.

"Venus believes strongly in the performance step-change that RDREs bring for both hypersonic and space applications. The partnership with NASA has been key in maturing this new technology" says Dr. Andrew Duggleby, CTO and co-founder of Venus Aerospace.

This partnership with NASA will accelerate Venus's research and development, thus allowing for proven scalability of its technology and advancing the team's mission to unlock the hypersonic economy. NASA and Venus both work independently, collaborating on special projects to strengthen their respective research and development.

NASA is considering using RDREs for in-space applications such as lunar and martian landers, in-space operations and logistics, and other deep space missions. Because RDREs are much smaller and more efficient than traditional rocket engines and can be easily configured for hypersonic vehicles, Venus' capabilities are uniquely versatile.

Venus has entered into a second year contract with NASA to provide engine parts for research and development of NASA's RDRE. In year two, NASA, with Venus's support, will test different propellant combinations on hardware, to operate at even higher thrust levels and to demonstrate efficiency gains promised by the detonation engine. This will help Venus expand its knowledge base and move technology onto flight vehicles.

About Venus Aerospace
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Venus Aerospace is a startup aerospace company focused on engineering the future of hypersonic flight. An expert team of PhD's, rocket scientists, and engineers taking on the biggest challenges in aerospace at Mach 9 speed, Venus is making one-hour global transport possible to connect the world and make it safer.

Media Contact
Stephanie Gracia
[email protected] 

SOURCE Venus Aerospace

Also from this source

Venus Aerospace Applauds Hypersonic Investments in FY2024 NDAA

Venus Aerospace Applauds Hypersonic Investments in FY2024 NDAA

Venus Aerospace, an industry leader in hypersonic aviation, applauded the inclusion of robust investments in hypersonic capabilities in the Fiscal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.