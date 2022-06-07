VENUS AEROSPACE UNVEILS "STARGAZER™," ITS MACH 9 HYPERSONIC SPACEPLANE

Venus has a dedicated and experienced team of aerospace, military and research and development veterans who are pushing the boundaries of high-speed transportation. Venus recently announced its $20M Series A, led by Prime Movers Lab. The team is maturing its three main technologies: a zero-emission next-generation rocket engine, innovative aircraft shape and leading-edge cooling, which allows the spaceplane to take off from existing spaceports, using existing infrastructure.

Over the last year, Venus has scaled fast. Venus designed and built its tech demonstration engine, executed key experiments at hypersonic wind tunnels and propulsion test facilities throughout the U.S., and started a ground test campaign at Spaceport Houston. Over the next year Venus will start subsonic and supersonic flight testing of a scaled drone.

About Venus Aerospace

Venus Aerospace is an early stage, deep tech company. Founded by Sarah "Sassie" Duggleby and Dr. Andrew Duggleby, Venus aims to develop a Mach 9 hypersonic aircraft that will fly passengers around the world and back home in time for dinner. For more information, head to our website, https://www.venusaero.com/ .

