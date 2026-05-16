Venus Williams Gives LMU Graduates a Lesson in "Winning Big"

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing from a series of professional accomplishments, tennis matches won and lost, and her experiences guided by faith and family, tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams shared candid lessons from her own life – urging Loyola Marymount University's Class of 2026 to "go for the wins" and pursue their ambitions without fear of failing.

Tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams shared candid lessons from her own life at LMU's undergraduate commencement on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

"No one is going to say you've deserved it because you were a nice person, or 'isn't it time for your lucky break?'" she told graduates, families, and LMU community members gathered in Sunken Garden for undergraduate commencement. "The wins go to those who go for it." See the press kit with images and the Venus Williams commencement video HERE.

In a speech that blended humor, vulnerability, and hard-earned lessons, Venus encouraged graduates to embrace lifelong growth, confront fear and self-doubt, and pursue their goals with intention and resilience – describing the mindset as a blueprint for "winning big."



But, Venus said, the path to winning comes with making mistakes: "In failure you learn so much more about yourself than you ever would winning."



"If you haven't failed, you haven't tried, and if you haven't pushed hard enough, you took the safe route," she said. "It's unrealistic to think you won't be afraid or you will never fail or make mistakes. But it is possible to frame fear and put it in its place."



With seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon championships, and four Olympic gold medals, Venus is one of the most accomplished and inspiring women in the history of sports. Beginning at the age of 14, she quickly took the tennis world by storm — rising to the top-ranked position, breaking countless records, and winning numerous championships. Off the court, Venus has combined her sharp business acumen with a competitive spirit to build several successful ventures spanning art, design, wellness, and entertainment.

Throughout the address, Venus returned repeatedly to lessons from her parents and upbringing in Compton, California, crediting them with shaping her discipline, mindset, spirituality, and resilience.

"One of the greatest gifts my parents gave me was my self-belief," Venus said.



Venus repeatedly encouraged graduates to set goals intentionally, visualize success, and continue growing long after graduation. She concluded her remarks by reminding the graduates to celebrate their day, which is about joy, pride, and gratitude.

"It would be a disservice to you and your hard work if we did not celebrate you today, and the sacrifices you and your loved ones have made, if we don't finish on anything but pure joy," she said. "And I hope you found joy in the journey that brought you to this moment. That's why we embrace the process and the sense of pride that comes with accomplishment."



Nearly 3,000 undergraduate, graduate, and law students will participate in commencement weekend at LMU. Media executive Ben Sherwood, CEO and publisher of The Daily Beast, will speak at the graduate commencement the morning of Sunday, May 17, and Judge Anthony Devos Johnstone, who serves on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, will speak at the LMU Loyola Law School Commencement on Sunday afternoon.

SOURCE Loyola Marymount University