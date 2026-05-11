Venus Williams to Speak at LMU Undergraduate Commencement

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyola Marymount University will welcome tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams as the keynote speaker for the 2026 undergraduate commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 16.

With seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon championships, and four Olympic gold medals, Venus is one of the most accomplished and inspiring women in the history of sports. Beginning at the age of 14, she quickly took the tennis world by storm — rising to the top-ranked position, breaking countless records, and winning numerous championships.

LMU will welcome tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams as the keynote speaker for the 2026 undergraduate commencement ceremony.

Off the court, Venus has combined sharp business acumen with a competitive spirit to build several successful ventures spanning art, design, wellness, and entertainment. She is the founder of V Starr, an award-winning full-service commercial and residential design firm, and launched her plant-based protein company, Happy Viking. Additionally, she is an investor and ambassador for the walking and wellness app WeWard, encouraging healthier and more active lifestyles worldwide.

Most recently, Venus partnered with her sister, Serena, on an exclusive X Originals video podcast series, Stockton Street, which premiered in September 2025. The viral hit series spotlights the pair as they reflect on their journey to becoming global icons, joined by a dynamic lineup of guests for candid conversations spanning family, health and wellness, mental health, pop culture, entrepreneurship, leadership, ambition, and resilience.

Venus released her health and wellness book, Strive, in August 2024 with Amistad and HarperCollins. In it, she draws from her own personal health and wellness journey to share an easy-to-follow yet innovative life improvement program founded on her eight essential tenets: Observe, Appreciate, Balance, Enrich, Soothe, Believe, Inspire, and Strive.

Throughout her career, Venus has been a steadfast advocate for equality. In 2006, UNESCO, the United Nations' cultural organization, named her its first "Promoter of Gender Equality." In 2007, her unwavering fight led Wimbledon to award women players the same pay as their male counterparts. In 2023, she received the inaugural U.S. Open Billie Jean King Champion of Equality Award, recognizing her continued dedication to promoting equality and leveling the playing field for athletes.

Nearly 3,000 undergraduate, graduate, and law students will participate in commencement at LMU, which will be at Sunken Garden on the LMU Westchester campus and livestreamed. More information is at lmu.edu/commencement.

SOURCE Loyola Marymount University