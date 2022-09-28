Veracross and Pixevety Announce Integration Enabling K-12 Independent Schools to Manage Photos and Multimedia in One Place

Combines Pixevity Smart Photo Management with the Veracross School Information System (SIS) Platform

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veracross and Pixevety today introduced an integration that allows K-12 independent schools to securely manage all their photo and multimedia data and records in one location.

This new integration brings together Pixevety smart photo management with the Veracross platform, the only "one-record-for-life" school information system available for K-12 private schools. Providing a central, secure place to manage sharing and viewing permissions makes it easier than ever to safely connect parents with schools, family, and friends.

Jessica Wallis, SVP of Product Management for Veracross, said, "Schools have vast amounts of photos and videos that capture important moments in their students' lives. As software providers, our most important job is to help schools keep their student data and community safe. We were proud to work with Pixevety on this joint media management integration that ensures the safety, privacy, and security of our schools and their students."

Colin Anson, Pixevety CEO, said, "Starting conversations and setting boundaries around consent for the use of images is imperative to protect privacy. And importantly, institutions such as schools, where tens of thousands of images are taken each year, must ensure that they are managing the images properly and obtaining specific consent for the use of children's photos. Our integration with Veracross eases administration and ensures data integrity for schools while providing safe, smart and secure sharing of photos and videos with the school community."

For more information on the Veracross and Pixevety integration solution, visit https://pixevety.com/schools/.

About Veracross

Veracross is a leading provider of SaaS-based School Information Systems (SIS). Designed specifically to meet the unique needs of independent schools, Veracross combines the power of a one-record-for-life database, personalized communication tools, and an elegant architecture unique to our industry. Veracross serves hundreds of private and independent schools in 20+ countries, helping to unify school communities and enhance learning. For more information visit www.veracross.com.

About Pixevety

pixevety is an easy-to-use online platform that offers a hassle-free solution to reduce the daily stress and privacy pitfalls of managing and sharing photos and videos of children. For schools and parents, Pixevety offers state of the art, real-time consent technology that helps reduce privacy and data breach risks. It provides efficient management of student and staff photos and videos in one central place to safely share with an entire school community, while adhering to the consent wishes of parents and guardians via auto consent checks and secure face recognition technology saving time, resources and money. pixevety is simple, safe, smart, and secure www.pixevety.com.

Media Contacts

SOURCE Veracross