Veralto Announces Acquisition of GlobalVision and the Completion of $300 Million of Share Repurchases

Combines a long-term strategic partner; synergistic bolt-on with complementary portfolio

Strengthens Esko's source-to-shelf digital workflow solutions for packaging design

Demonstrates disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation

WALTHAM, Mass., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veralto (NYSE: VLTO) (the "Company"), a global leader in essential water and product quality solutions dedicated to Safeguarding the World's Most Vital Resources™, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire GlobalVision, subject to customary closing conditions.

GlobalVision, headquartered in Montreal, leverages its core proprietary deterministic technology with AI-augmented functionality to help pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods customers accelerate their speed to market and meet critical quality and packaging compliance regulations, verifying that packaging content remains accurate and compliant at every critical hand-off.

GlobalVision will be integrated into the Company's Esko business, building on their decade‑long partnership and embedding an AI‑augmented quality and compliance backbone directly into Esko's end‑to‑end, source‑to‑shelf packaging platform.

"Consumer packaged goods and pharmaceutical companies are facing incredible demands to meet regulatory and brand consistency standards as they introduce new products to market quickly and accurately," said Jennifer L. Honeycutt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Veralto. "Embedding GlobalVision's core technology into Esko's workflow solutions will help our customers get products to market faster and avoid costly errors by ensuring packaging is accurate and compliant."

"We've spent decades building GlobalVision to ensure that the most critical packaging content in the world is accurate, compliant, and trusted," said Brandon Malz, Chief Executive Officer, GlobalVision. "Joining Esko and Veralto is a natural next step — it allows us to embed that capability directly into the packaging lifecycle at global scale. Together, we see a unique opportunity to bring AI-augmented quality and compliance deeper into our customers' workflows and fundamentally transform how products are brought to market."

Financial Information

Since 2023, GlobalVision has grown sales at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 19% with expected future sales growth in the mid-teens.

In 2026, GlobalVision is expected to deliver approximately $25 million in sales, with approximately 85% on a recurring basis. On a standalone basis, GlobalVision's 2026 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 30%, excluding deal related costs. The acquisition is expected to be neutral to Veralto's adjusted EPS in 2026 and accretive to adjusted EPS in 2027.

The purchase price is approximately 15x estimated adjusted EBITDA of $13 million, which is comprised of 2026 estimated standalone adjusted EBITDA plus cost synergies expected to be achieved by the end of year two. By year three, the return on invested capital is expected to exceed the Company's weighted average cost of capital.

Veralto's management team will provide more details on the acquisition when it reports its first quarter 2026 results.

Share Repurchase Update

In the first quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased approximately 3.2 million shares of Veralto common stock for about $300 million. This represents approximately 1.3% of the Company's outstanding shares as of February 13, 2026.

About Veralto

With annual sales of approximately $5.5 billion, Veralto is a global leader in essential technology solutions with a proven track record of solving some of the most complex challenges we face as a society. Our industry-leading companies with globally recognized brands help billions of people around the world access clean water, safe food and trusted essential goods. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, our global team of about 17,000 associates is committed to making an enduring positive impact on our world and united by a powerful purpose: Safeguarding the World's Most Vital Resources™.

About GlobalVision

Founded in 1990, GlobalVision has spent over 36 years pioneering technology designed to eliminate packaging and labeling errors and streamline quality control. Its mission is to empower regulated industries to develop and approve assets at scale without compromising on quality or compliance. Trusted by thousands of organizations in over 100 countries, GlobalVision's technology provides AI-augmented inspections for text, graphics, barcodes, QR codes, color, and braille. By catching errors instantly across both digital and printed assets, it helps life sciences, CPG companies, their premedia and packaging partners, and print and packaging suppliers eliminate errors and maintain total regulatory adherence – all while getting products to market faster.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Veralto supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with certain non-GAAP financial information, to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. References to non-GAAP core sales refer to sales calculated according to GAAP but excluding sales from acquired (or divested) businesses and the impact of currency translation. References to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin refer to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, adjusted for unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring items that are not considered part of core ongoing operations by management divided by sales. References to the non-GAAP financial measure of return on invested capital refers to the gross purchase price of the acquisition divided by the net operating profit after taxes of the acquired business. References to non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS refer to earnings adjusted for unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring items that are not considered part of core ongoing operations by management per diluted common share. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Veralto in this press release should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

GlobalVision Financial Information

The financial information of GlobalVision provided herein is unaudited and is derived from information provided to Veralto by GlobalVision's management in conjunction with due diligence procedures, with various Veralto management adjustments also reflected. This information has not been conformed to the accounting principles (GAAP) and accounting policies followed by Veralto. Further, the definitions of performance measures of the GlobalVision business, such as sales, gross margin and operating profit, may not align with the definition of Veralto.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including the statements regarding the proposed acquisition of GlobalVision and the anticipated timing thereof, the anticipated impact of the transaction on the Company, GlobalVision's future financial performance, the Company's share repurchase program, the Company's differentiation and positioning to continue delivering sustainable, long-term shareholder value and any other statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than historical factual information are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: projections of revenue, expenses, profit, profit margins, tax rates, tax provisions, cash flows, pension and benefit obligations and funding requirements, Veralto's liquidity position or other financial measures; Veralto's management's plans and strategies for future operations, including statements relating to anticipated operating performance, cost reductions, restructuring activities, new product and service developments, competitive strengths or market position, acquisitions and the integration thereof, divestitures, spin-offs, split-offs or other distributions, strategic opportunities, securities offerings, stock repurchases, dividends and executive compensation; growth, declines and other trends in markets Veralto sells into, including the impact of changes to global trade policies, restrictions on imports, related countermeasures and reciprocal tariffs; future new or modified laws, regulations and accounting pronouncements or public policy changes; future regulatory approvals and the timing thereof; outstanding claims, legal proceedings, tax audits and assessments and other contingent liabilities; future foreign currency exchange rates and fluctuations in those rates; general economic and capital markets conditions; the anticipated timing of any of the foregoing; assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; and any other statements that address events or developments that Veralto intends or believes will or may occur in the future. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Veralto