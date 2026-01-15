Verana Health Enhances Site Explorer Tool to Expedite Urology Clinical Trials

Exclusive data access and expanded functionality allow sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) to improve clinical trial enrollment, and strengthen evidence

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verana Health®, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD), has launched updates to its Site Explorer application. Site Explorer now includes exclusive data from urology practices in addition to ophthalmology practices, expanding researchers ability to quickly find the study sites and model protocols, reduce recruitment timelines, and build enrollment cohorts reflective of subpopulation demographics.

Site Explorer enables trial sponsors and CROs to identify practices with specific patient populations that fit their clinical trials and provides insights into the impact of inclusion and exclusion criteria on eligible trial populations, now for both urology and ophthalmology. It also offers practice-level details, including research experience and clinician subspecialty, as well as anonymized patient demographics.

"Data-driven trials informed by RWD start with a stronger foundation, potentially avoiding mismatched enrollment, unexpected side effects and costly delays that plague traditional trials," said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. "By investing in and enhancing Site Explorer with exclusive real-world urology data, we're equipping research teams with the tools needed to design studies that reflect the actual nature of patient populations, ensuring that future treatments are informed by and beneficial for all."

Through exclusive partnerships with the American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight), the largest specialty society clinical data registry in all of medicine, and the American Urological Association (AUA) Quality (AQUA)® Registry, Verana Health has access to electronic health record data on over 90 million de-identified patients from over 20,000 contributing clinicians.

Refreshed regularly, this longitudinal de-identified patient dataset provides comprehensive, timely insights into potential study participants, allowing organizations to make faster and more accurate site selection decisions.

"Site Explorer includes data from a wide range of community practices, allowing life science organizations to engage sites that are well-positioned to recruit a diverse pool of patients, ensuring trials are representative of the broader patient population," said Jennifer Bepple, MD, MMCi, board-certified urologist and Verana Health clinical advisor. "By working with trial-naive sites it is possible to not only expand patient-access to sites within their communities, but also increase enrollment and retention."

About Verana Health

Verana Health® is a digital health company revolutionizing patient care and clinical research by utilizing physician expertise and artificial intelligence to unlock the true potential of real-world data. With exclusive access to the world's largest patient data sources in oncology, ophthalmology, neurology, and urology. Verana Health is powering real-world evidence generation. Clinicians utilize these insights to improve the quality of care and quality of life for patients, and life sciences companies rely on the insights to accelerate the development of new therapies. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com.

