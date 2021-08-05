Verantos Announces Collaboration with Nashville Biosciences to Power Advanced Real-World Evidence Studies

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verantos , the market leader in high-validity, real-world evidence (RWE) generation, today announced a collaboration with Nashville Biosciences focused on the use of curated data sources and artificial intelligence (AI) to power advanced RWE studies.

The collaboration leverages Nashville Biosciences' clinical and genomic database of more than three million de-identified longitudinal medical records and over 260,000 linked genetic samples with Verantos' technological expertise to develop data sets enriched with AI-generated insights.

"We appreciate the commitment Nashville Biosciences has shown towards innovation in advanced RWE," said Anand Shroff, President of Verantos. "This collaboration will produce research-grade data sets useful for regulatory and reimbursement purposes."

The enriched data sets contain insights that allow for a better understanding of population characteristics, natural history of disease, and treatment patterns, but allow Nashville Biosciences to maintain control of the underlying clinical source data.

Leeland Ekstrom, Chief Operating Officer of Nashville Biosciences, stated this relationship will accelerate research that ultimately benefits patients. "Much of the R&D value in electronic medical records is the phenotypes that exist within the rich diversity of data they contain. We are excited to work with Verantos and use their technology to leverage this diversity of data at a much larger scale to accelerate the pace of discovery for our clients."

The two companies will collaborate across therapeutic areas, initially focusing on developing heart failure and asthma cohorts.

About Verantos:

Verantos is the market leader in high-accuracy real-world evidence generation. The Verantos RWE platform integrates heterogeneous real-world data sources and generates evidence with the accuracy necessary for regulatory and reimbursement use. The Verantos RWE platform leverages data science and artificial intelligence along with advanced data sources such as electronic health records to generate RWE capable of supporting clinical assertions.

About Nashville Biosciences

Nashville Biosciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), was created to harness the VUMC's extensive genomic and bioinformatics resources for drug and diagnostics discovery and development. Leveraging Vanderbilt University Innovation™, Nashville Biosciences serves as a commercial interface between outside companies and the formidable research capabilities represented by BioVU ® , one of the world's most comprehensive genetic databases linked to de-identified medical records with years of longitudinal clinical data. This unique asset is one of the largest and highest quality of its kind, providing an unprecedented opportunity to guide R&D activity in biotech, pharma, diagnostics, medical devices, and other life sciences applications.

