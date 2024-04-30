Verantos launches Inflammatory Bowel Disease Pragmatic Registry to support high-validity real-world evidence generation in ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease

Pragmatic registry provides 3 billion data points on real-world IBD patient care for research

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verantos , the global leader in high-validity real-world evidence at scale, today announced the launch of its Inflammatory Bowel Disease Pragmatic Registry, which provides rich and reliable data on ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease patients, including specific subgroups to life sciences organizations. A pragmatic registry is a condition-specific, high-quality data set generated using artificial intelligence on routinely collected real-world data. By combining unstructured and structured data from electronic health records with linkage to claims and mortality data, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Pragmatic Registry offers an unparalleled view into disease severity, treatments, symptom control, resource utilization, and clinical outcomes variables.

"Pragmatic registries are made possible due to the artificial intelligence and data curation capabilities of the Verantos Evidence Platform and the Verantos Research Network ," said Verantos President Anand Shroff. "The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Pragmatic Registry empowers biopharma researchers to accelerate advanced therapies for millions of patients suffering from inflammatory bowel disease."

In addition to subgroups based on demographics or exposures, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Pragmatic Registry's deep phenotyping enables life sciences organizations to create trial- and label-similar cohorts. This is important because a therapeutic's label may specify "moderate to severe ulcerative colitis" rather than just "inflammatory bowel disease."

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Pragmatic Registry encompasses far more variables than are available from structured data sources and include symptoms, extraintestinal manifestations, disease activity, biomarkers, and findings from endoscopies. Accuracy of the registry's optimized variables is the highest in the industry. Verantos Pragmatic Registries provide access to rich and reliable data while preserving the ability to introduce new variables, something that is possible only with pragmatic approaches.

The Verantos Inflammatory Bowel Disease Pragmatic Registry is live and in use today by top biopharma companies. Verantos also provides pragmatic registries covering cardiometabolic, immunology and inflammation, neuroscience, and respiratory therapeutic areas.

