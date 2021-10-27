Verantos Named "BioInformatics Company of the Year" by BioTech Breakthrough

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verantos, the market leader in high-validity real-world evidence (RWE) generation, today announced it has been named "BioInformatics Company of the Year" in the inaugural BioTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by BioTech Breakthrough . This independent market intelligence organization evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products, and services around the globe.

The Verantos real-world evidence (RWE) platform leverages data science, artificial intelligence, and advanced data sources to generate evidence that enables precision medicine. It also provides a more inclusive approach to a learning healthcare system, in which underrepresented populations are better represented than in other evidence generation approaches. The platform is able to de-identify, enrich, and integrate data from electronic health records, medical claims, and registries to produce exacting and exceptionally valid RWE.

Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of BioTech Breakthrough Awards said, "Verantos continues to develop high-validity RWE in collaboration with pharmaceutical, regulatory and scientific institutions, enabling personalized medicine, and improved, more efficient care. Congratulations on being our choice for 'BioInformatics Company of the Year."

Verantos has generated advanced RWE for top-tier biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms in addition to leading academic medical centers and health systems. It has also developed advanced science funded by the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Science Foundation. Additionally, Verantos CEO Dan Riskin testified before Congress on the 21st Century Cures Initiative and has helped shape policy in the use of advanced clinical data and technologies. These partnerships and initiatives have allowed Verantos to trailblaze in their industry and benefit patients living with common conditions across the globe.

"We are thrilled to receive this award from BioTech Breakthrough. It supports our mission to advance real-world evidence to improve the standard of care, and furthers our vision to pioneer personalized medicine by setting the quality standard for real-world evidence," said Dan Riskin, CEO of Verantos.

The annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program conducts the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,200 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

About Verantos

Verantos is the market leader in high-accuracy, real-world evidence generation. The Verantos RWE platform integrates heterogeneous real-world data sources and generates evidence with the accuracy necessary for regulatory and reimbursement use. The Verantos RWE platform leverages data science and artificial intelligence along with advanced data sources such as electronic health records to generate RWE capable of supporting clinical assertions.

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughawards.com

