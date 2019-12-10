Verantos Receives a Grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to Fund Advanced Clinical Phenotyping in Real World Evidence Studies

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verantos , the market leader in regulatory-grade real world evidence (RWE) studies, today announced that it has received a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences ( NCATS ), to support clinical phenotyping utilizing RWE. The grant supports advanced scientific efforts by Verantos to define the clinical phenotype, a detailed view of patient characteristics required for RWE studies.

Advanced RWE, defined as RWE that can be used to make clinical assertions for regulatory or reimbursement use, is an area of increasing focus for the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical firms are turning to partners with advanced data sources and technology-based approaches to achieve high study validity, including accuracy and generalizability. Verantos leverages cutting-edge science and technology, including artificial intelligence, to achieve this objective.

"We are proud to announce the ongoing support of NIH to advance the science behind real world evidence," says Dan Riskin, founder and CEO of Verantos. "We believe the NIH support will bring us one step closer toward the vision of safe and effective personalized medicine."

The grant ties directly to the 21st Century Cures Act's national goals of increasing the use of RWE to refine the standard of care and create a more tailored approach to therapy. The grant aims to improve the ability to understand a patient's journey through the healthcare system, assess and predict their clinical outcomes, and use the resulting insight to improve care for the next patient. The grant number is R44TR002437.

About Verantos

Verantos ( https://verantos.com ) is the market leader in high accuracy real world evidence (RWE) generation. The Verantos RWE platform integrates heterogenous real world data sources and generates evidence with the accuracy necessary for regulatory and reimbursement use. The Verantos RWE platform leverages data science and artificial intelligence along with advanced data sources such as electronic health records (EHR) to generate RWE capable of supporting clinical assertions.

