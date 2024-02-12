Veratad Achieves ISO 27001 Recertification, Affirming Its Commitment to Information Security Excellence

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veratad Technologies, a leading provider of age verification, identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, is proud to announce it has successfully achieved recertification for ISO/IEC 27001:2013, the international standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This recertification underscores Veratad's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest levels of information security and protecting client data.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is a globally recognized standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). It specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS). This framework helps organizations manage and protect their information assets so that they remain safe and secure. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of the organization.

"The recertification of ISO 27001 is a testament to our team's dedication to excellence in information security management," said John E. Ahrens, CEO at Veratad. "In an era where data breaches are increasingly common, our clients can feel confident that we are committed to implementing the most rigorous security measures to protect their data."

The process of recertification was rigorously conducted by A-lign, an independent, third-party auditor accredited by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications. A-lign's thorough examination confirmed that Veratad has implemented the proper technical controls and formalized IT security policies and procedures needed to protect against unauthorized access or compromise. Moreover, Veratad's IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in the best practices necessary to maintain compliance with the ISO/IEC 27001 Standards.

"This recognition not only highlights our robust security practices but also our team's deep expertise and commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security," Ahrens added. "Our partners and clients can trust that we prioritize their data's security, underpinned by our adherence to these rigorous standards and the dedication of our skilled professionals."

Veratad is steadfast in its commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology and industry best practices in its delivery of reliable age verification, identity verification, and fraud prevention solutions. This recent recertification under ISO/IEC 27001 standards represents a key element of Veratad's overarching strategy, which aims to uphold the utmost levels of security, compliance, and dependability for its clientele worldwide.

For more information about Veratad and its age and identity verification solutions, please visit https://veratad.com

About Veratad Technologies

Veratad Technologies, LLC is a leading provider of global age verification, identity verification and fraud prevention solutions. With a focus on innovative technology and customer-centric solutions, Veratad is committed to helping businesses mitigate risk, comply with regulations, and enhance the customer verification experience.

Contact Information

John M. Ahrens

Vice President, Global Business Development

Veratad Technologies, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 201-510-6000

SOURCE Veratad Technologies, LLC