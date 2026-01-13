Veratad Technologies Expands IDMax(SM) Reusable Identity Network Through Partnership with Trinsic

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veratad Technologies, a global leader in secure age and identity verification solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its IDMaxSM reusable digital identity credentials network through a new partnership with Trinsic. This strategic integration enhances Veratad's industry-leading identity orchestration platform, Veratad VX, by enabling access to over 1 billion more digital IDs through Trinsic's ecosystem of trusted, third-party ID providers.

Veratad first introduced IDMax on February 1, 2024, as a pioneering capability within the Veratad VX platform that allows organizations to accept and trust reusable digital identity credentials issued by third parties, alongside traditional and advanced verification methods. Since its launch, IDMax has continued to evolve through strategic partnerships with leading identity credential issuers and providers, including integrations with CLEAR, PLAID, Signzy and other trusted networks.

By integrating Trinsic, Veratad expands its coverage to an additional 50+ networks, including bank-based IDs in the Nordics, mobile driver's licenses in native wallets, and eIDs across Europe, reinforcing Veratad's commitment to interoperability, flexibility, and future-ready identity acceptance.

As digital ID adoption accelerates, this integration ensures Veratad will continuously maintain industry-leading coverage by leveraging Trinsic's role as a credential ecosystem aggregator. This means that Veratad customers will always be able to accept a broad range of third-party reusable identity credentials orchestrated in Veratad VX with other verification methods such as identity data verification, document authentication, mobile verification, Smart2FA, knowledge-based authentication, and biometrics.

"From the beginning, IDMax was designed to be an open acceptance network, not a credential itself, but a way to trust many," said John E. Ahrens, CEO of Veratad Technologies. "By partnering with Trinsic, we are expanding the reach of reusable identity globally while preserving Veratad's role as an independent orchestration layer for regulated, real-world use cases."

"Trinsic exists to make the fragmented digital ID ecosystem accessible," said Riley Hughes, CEO of Trinsic. "By integrating Trinsic's infrastructure for digital ID acceptance, Veratad has unlocked low-friction, high-assurance verification options for its customers in another 30 countries around the world, while maintaining trust and regulatory alignment."

The expanded IDMax network, delivered through Veratad VX, enables organizations across industries, including financial services, e-commerce, gaming, social networks, healthcare, and age-restricted commerce, to reduce fraud, meet regulatory requirements, and improve the customer experience through secure, reusable identity acceptance.

About Veratad Technologies

Veratad Technologies is a premier provider of online age and identity verification solutions. Through its Veratad VX orchestration platform, Veratad enables organizations to dynamically configure and deploy verification workflows using proprietary and third-party identity methods, including reusable credentials, to meet evolving regulatory, fraud, and customer experience demands.

For more information, visit veratad.com.

About Trinsic

Trinsic provides infrastructure for accessing, issuing, and managing digital identity credentials, enabling organizations to participate in modern identity ecosystems built on interoperability, privacy, and trust. Trinsic supports a broad range of government-issued and third-party credentials and helps enterprises integrate reusable identity solutions into real-world workflows.

