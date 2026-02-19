Veratad Technologies Celebrates 20 Years of Leadership in Age and Identity Verification

Two Decades of Trust, Innovation, and the Future of AI-Driven Identity Orchestration

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veratad Technologies, LLC, a global leader in online age and Identity verification, today announced the celebration of its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of innovation and leadership in helping organizations verify identity, protect users, and meet evolving regulatory and trust requirements.

Founded in 2006, Veratad has played a pioneering role in the development of online identity verification and age assurance technologies. What began as a data-driven identity verification platform has evolved into a comprehensive, global trust orchestration ecosystem that integrates multiple verification methods, third-party providers, and AI-driven capabilities.

"Reaching 20 years is a significant milestone for Veratad and a reflection of the trust our customers, partners, and regulators have placed in us," said John Ahrens, Founder and CEO of Veratad Technologies. "The industry has changed dramatically over the last two decades, and we've been proud to help shape it. Today, we're focused not only on verification, but on orchestrating trust at scale through AI, adaptive workflows, and reusable identity networks."

Over the past 20 years, Veratad has expanded from traditional identity data verification into a full-featured orchestration platform that enables customers to design dynamic, rules-based workflows tailored to their regulatory, risk, and business needs. The company's platform integrates a wide range of verification methods, including identity data verification, government-issued ID document verification, biometric and liveness technologies, mobile and multi-factor authentication, fraud signals and risk intelligence, and reusable identity and credential acceptance.

Veratad's VX Orchestration Platform enables organizations to seamlessly combine these methods into adaptive workflows, providing flexibility, compliance alignment, and improved user experience.

Veratad has also been a longstanding leader in age verification and age assurance, supporting online safety initiatives, regulatory compliance, and platform accountability efforts across the globe. The company has worked closely with industry groups, regulators, and standards bodies to help define best practices and advance responsible approaches to age assurance.

As regulatory frameworks continue to evolve, Veratad remains committed to helping platforms, enterprises, and governments implement scalable, privacy-respecting age and identity solutions.

Looking ahead, Veratad is investing heavily in AI-powered capabilities under its VeratadAI initiatives, including AI-driven document verification and analysis, intelligent fraud detection and pattern recognition, agent-based orchestration workflows, support for emerging reusable identity ecosystems, and advanced trust signals for both human and AI-driven interactions.

"These innovations are designed to help organizations move beyond static verification toward adaptive, intelligence-driven trust decisions," Ahrens added. "Our next chapter is about more than just verifying identity, it's about enabling trust in a digital world that includes AI agents, reusable credentials, and increasingly complex regulatory demands. We believe orchestration, intelligence, and flexibility will define the future of digital trust."

Veratad Technologies, LLC is a leading provider of identity verification, age assurance, and trust orchestration solutions. Serving customers worldwide, Veratad enables organizations to verify users, meet regulatory requirements, reduce fraud, and build trusted digital experiences through its flexible, API-driven platform.

For more information, visit www.veratad.com.

