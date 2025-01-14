Verdantas Acquires Civil West Engineering Services, Inc. Expanding Water Supply, Wastewater, and Stormwater Services in the Northwest

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdantas, a leader in digitally enabled technical consulting solutions for the environment, water, and energy transition markets, backed by Sterling Investment Partners, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Civil West Engineering Services Inc. (Civil West). The acquisition aims to grow Verdantas' presence in Oregon and other northwestern states.

Headquartered in Coos Bay, Oregon, Civil West brings extensive expertise, experience and a proven track record to elevate Verdantas' capabilities in water and wastewater, land development, and municipal design. Their strong relationships with municipalities further enhance our ability to deliver innovative and comprehensive solutions to clients throughout Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.

Jesse Kropelnicki, CEO of Verdantas, stated about the acquisition: "We are thrilled to welcome Civil West to our team. They have established relationships with municipalities throughout Oregon and possess significant expertise in water services, solidifying our presence and supporting our strategy with a highly skilled team in the Northwest. Together with our existing specialty services teams in Northwest, this acquisition not only strengthens our geographic presence but also aligns perfectly with our culture and commitment to delivering exceptional solutions for our clients."

"Joining Verdantas is an exciting opportunity for our team and our clients," said Marlin Gochnour, President of Civil West. "Verdantas' existing presence in Portland and Seattle complement our capabilities and will allow our team to provide expanded support services throughout the Pacific Northwest. We're proud to align with a company that shares our values and commitment to building long-term relationships while making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve."

James Soldano, Partner at Sterling, said, "The addition of Civil West represents our mutual commitment to strengthen Verdantas' ability to support municipalities in addressing pressing water challenges across the US and now in the northwest region."

This acquisition marks a significant step forward in Verdantas' mission to enhance water quality, promote conservation, and implement sustainable practices. By integrating Civil West's expertise and established relationships, Verdantas is well-positioned to drive impactful projects that address critical water needs and foster resilient communities throughout the Pacific Northwest.

About Verdantas

Verdantas is a leader in digitally enabled technical consulting solutions for the environment, water, and energy transition markets. Blending balanced strengths in environmental and engineering expertise, we partner with clients and communities to create comprehensive solutions that contribute to a sustainable future. With a team of over 1,700 professionals nationwide, we harness diverse skills and innovative technologies to address complex challenges, protect vital resources, and foster resilient communities. For more information, visit www.verdantas.com.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a leading private equity firm that has been building leading middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on control investments in value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 230 transactions, representing over $31 billion in aggregate value, and was recently ranked a Top 10 performing middle market private equity firm globally by Dow Jones-HEC Paris. For more information, visit www.sterlinglp.com.

SOURCE Verdantas LLC